Apex Legends dev reveals changes to Loba's abilities in next update

Replying to a few player-suggested updates for Loba, an Apex Legends dev may have just given us a sneak preview at what updates could be coming for the character in a future patch.

Ever since the Translocating Thief was introduced at the start of Season 5, she’s been one of the battle royale’s most troublesome legends.

She was crashing the game, hacking into new areas, dodging bullets, and plenty more soon after release - but players have also encountered chronic issues with her abilities, as a whole.

In a post on Reddit, one user suggested several "quality of life" changes that might benefit Loba, such as allowing her to cancel and recall her bracelet mid-flight.

There seem to be some solid ideas here - solid enough at lest to get a response from Apex dev 'DanielZKlein,' who also revealed what the Respawn team has been looking into for future Loba updates.

"For next patch, I'm trying to tackle the problem that usually by the time you get your first use of her ultimate, your team has already looted their first PoI and doesn't really need the ult anymore," Klein revealed, addressing one of the most common complaints surrounding Loba.

Black Market Boutique, her ultimate, gets used a lot less in the later rounds and possibly even sooner on during a match, really whenever your teammates manage to put together a decent loadout and looting becomes less of a priority. So, it would be very interesting to see what devs are planning to do to make it more viable.

"I am really cautious to touch her tactical (Burglar's Best Friend), even though I understand we'll likely need to do it eventually," he continued. "I remember what it was like in earlier testing when it was faster and less well telegraphed."

Loba's tactical is her bracelet, which allows her to teleport to it after she sets it down, similar to Sombra's Translocator in Overwatch. It might be the most problematic of the legend's abilities because we've seen issues with it from day one.

Whatever Respawn has in store for Loba, the developer didn't provide any kind of date or time for when we could expect to see an update arrive, but we could likely see something by the time of the next major patch. Stick with Dexerto on Twitter @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.