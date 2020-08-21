Apex Legends dev responds to Season 6 weapon TTK concerns

A Respawn Entertainment developer has addressed some of the concerns pertaining to the new Apex Legends weapon meta in Season 6, after players expressed frustration with the fast time to kill (TTK) of newly updated guns.

A curious member of the Apex community drafted an entire data chart comparing and explaining TTK comparisons for the Volt SMG, the old R-99, the Devotion with and without Turbocharger hop-up, and Rampart’s Sheila.

While the sheet was meticulously done, Respawn Game Designer David ‘AmusedApricot’ Bocek chimed in to say that the numbers on display weren’t actually accurate and offered a more revised version of the broader point.

AmusedApricot works on the weapons of Apex Legends and could clarify some of the confusion that was present among players in regards to the Volt SMG.

“[The Volt SMG is] slower than the R99 and the Prowler, and on par with the Flatline/R301 for [TKK against someone with] 200 total health,” AmusedApricot said in response to a since-deleted comment calling the new Season 6 weapon insanely strong.

The dev said Respawn are still examining early feedback for potential balance changes, but AmusedApricot called the Volt’s 1.0 second TTK on 200 health opponents “moderate for an SMG.”

Although the Volt’s prowess might seem overdone at times, since “the Volt kills <100 shields targets faster than ARs.”

For players confused on the clarifications, AmusedApricot said he was going to look into more information that Respawn is willing to share to the public on the topic.

Hard numbers on various weapons’ damage, efficiencies, or any other minutiae straight from the developers would go far to quell any concerns that people might have of the new season.

There’s already been considerable outcry from prominent members of the community about Apex’s weapon damage in Season 6. Immediate backlash to the actual weapon stats is very possible, but could be a great way for the studio to get meaningful feedback out of the chaos.

The new Apex Legends season is still really young, and Respawn will be looking to make improvements as they see the need arise.