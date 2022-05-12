Apex Legends dev responds to confusing Ranked bug stealing RP from players

Apex Legends players are experiencing a strange Ranked bug that’s failing to give them RP compensation when they’re matched with no players in their squad.

While the arrival of the Heroic Defender Newcastle in Season 13 has been popular with the Apex Legends community, it’s the Ranked Reloaded overhaul that’s getting most of the praise.

With heavily requested features like demotion and a Rookie tier being added, it’s taken the Outlands’ most competitive mode to a new level.

Despite this, the Ranked Reloaded update has experienced a few hiccups since its release, one of which involves the RP compensation feature that is supposed to protect players who are placed into a match without any teammates.

According to some members of the community, the forgiveness system doesn’t appear to be working, causing them to lose the maximum amount of RP.

Apex Legends dev responds to Ranked forgiveness bug

Posted to the Apex Legends subreddit on May 11, user gibLight2 highlighted a bug that was occurring with the RP compensation system in Ranked Reloaded, causing solo players with no teammates to lose the maximum amount of RP.

This thread quickly garnered a lot of attention with countless players sharing that they’ve experienced the same glitch since Season 13 kicked off: “This is a bug… I was desperately trying to get to Masters and I had two games where we didn’t get a third teammate and also did not get the loss forgiveness”.

A dev quickly responded to the post, explaining that they were investigating the glitch and that they would update everyone as soon as they knew any more information.

Strangely, the dev returned shortly after to reveal that they couldn’t “reproduce” the bug and that it was likely an “end of game display error”.

Despite this, users in the thread are claiming this issue has been present for a while and has been happening occasionally for multiple seasons: “It’s been a bit inconsistent for a while now, had a few games last season that didn’t give loss forgiveness to be fair.”

It’s possible this RP forgiveness bug is extremely rare, so we’ll have to wait and see whether the devs can pinpoint what’s causing the glitch to occur.

Either way, it’s clear the Ranked Reloaded update has added some massively positive changes to the competitive mode, let’s hope Respawn can iron out the issues with future patches.