Apex Legends dev respond to calls for Peacekeeper return to floor loot

A Respawn developer has given hope to Apex Legends players that the beloved Peacekeeper will be added back into the regular loot pool once again.

Apex Legends’ fifth season brought a plethora of changes. While Kings Canyon’s destruction and Loba’s grand entrance perhaps stole the show, there were plenty of changes that altered the Apex Games' meta.

Advertisement

Alongside a host of Legend tweaks, there were some significant changes to the weapons offered in-game. Perhaps the most notable was the Mastiff being swapped into the regular loot rotation, in place of the Peacekeeper.

The Peacekeeper was generally considered to be the best of the three shotguns on offer, standing head and shoulders above the EVA-8 and Mozambique, respectively. Given its proficiency in close-quarters combat, it was often a staple part of most players’ run-and-gun loadouts.

Advertisement

While the nerfed variant of the Mastiff is a solid replacement, there’s nothing quite like the feeling you get after taking down a whole squad with a Peacekeeper.

And those who miss having the dependable Peacekeeper in their arsenal have been given a glimmer of hope, after Respawn Design Director, Jason McCord, responded to a fan's request for the weapon’s return on social media.

“Good chance it will come back someday. No crate weapons have been exclusive yet,” McCord asserted.

Advertisement

Good chance it will come back someday. No crate weapons have been exclusive yet, except the Kraber... which might just stay that way? — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) July 4, 2020

The Apex Legend developer added that the only weapon to be exclusively a Care Package weapon is the Kraber — which is widely considered to be the most lethal weapon in the game.

While McCord didn’t allude to a specific timeline for when the Peacekeeper might be added back into the regular rotation, players will be happy to know that Respawn intend on keeping the weapon pool dynamic.

This, of course, naturally lends itself into Apex Legends’ ever-changing meta, which is supplemented by the constant addition of fresh faces and map changes.