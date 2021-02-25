 Apex Legends dev hints at Mastiff changes coming in update 8.1 - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev hints at Mastiff changes coming in update 8.1

Published: 25/Feb/2021 14:28

by Jacob Hale
Apex Legends mastiff changes season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

As the Mastiff continues to cause trouble all across the Outlands, an Apex Legends dev has hinted that changes to the divisive shotgun are coming in the next update.

With Season 8 now in full swing and Fuse a popular pick in the Legends rotation, the team at Respawn are now looking at how they can better balance the game as it stands right now.

There are already suggestions that the Locked & Loaded loot changes could be made permanent after seeing a lot of enjoyment from fans. The issues players were facing with broken skin textures has also been fixed.

Now, the team are looking at some of players’ biggest complaints, and the Mastiff could be about to meet its maker.

Warp Zone skin on the Mastiff shotgun in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Mastiff can cause some serious damage in the right hands.

The Mastiff is absolutely the best shotgun in the game, with decent range and some serious firepower behind it, making it seriously infuriating to play against.

There have been calls across the Apex community to at least nerf the weapon, with some players even now calling the game “Mastiff Legends,” it finally looks like their prayers are being answered.

After a fan pleaded for the upcoming 8.1 update patch notes to feature some kind of promise to fix the Mastiff issue, Respawn producer Josh Medina replied with a very telling emoji, as if to confirm our pleas were working.

As suggested in the original tweet, with the Patch Notes document coming in at over 3000 words, we could be in for some major changes to the game altogether.

That said, the Mastiff is one of the main features that most players want to see changed, and this could mean we’re getting it.

Whether this means a nerf or it being put instead into care packages remains to be seen, but it looks pretty likely now that something is happening.

Apex Legends

How to use the Flatline in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 25/Feb/2021 16:25 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 16:30

by James Busby
Flatline
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends’ Flatline is one of the most versatile guns in the game, giving players great accuracy and kill potential across close to mid-range engagements. 

The Flatline has been around since Apex Legends’ initial release and while it’s always been an extremely reliable rifle, fans have often neglected it in favor of the game’s higher fire rate SMGs and assault rifles. While the gun’s vertical recoil and poor full-auto accuracy may put a lot of players off, it still remains an incredibly powerful weapon that you should add to your arsenal.

Despite not receiving any buffs in the Season 8 update, the previous reintroduction of the Anvil Receiver has stopped the Flatline from dropping out of contention. Whether you’re looking to beam enemy players with lethal single-shot headshots or just want a highly accurate AR you can rely on, then the Flatline is a great choice.

Apex Legends Flatline damage stats

Flatline
Respawn Entertainment
The Flatline 2x headshot multiplier can make short work of any player.

Before you go equipping yourself with the nearest Flatline you can find, you’ll want to get to grips with the rifle’s damage profile first. After all, Apex Legends wins don’t come easy, so make sure you utilize the Flatlines 2x headshot multiplier and excellent body shot damage to beat the competition. 

The Flatline’s damage really ramps up when you attach the Anvil receiver. This attachment increases semi-auto damage by a whopping 2.25x, which enables you to down squishy Legends in just four body hits, or just two shots if you focus on landing headshots.

Combine this with the Flatline’s 20-round standard mag, methodical fire rate, single fire option, and you have a reliable rifle that can cut down even the hardiest of foes.

The full damage breakdown for the Flatline assault rifle can be found below:

Body Part Damage
Head 38 (x2)
Body 19
Legs 14 (0.75)
Body DPS 190

Flatline Mag attachments

The Flatline holds a similar amount of ammo to that of the R-301, which helps give it a slight edge in prolonged firefights. However, if you wish to avoid having to reload every few seconds, you’ll want to seek out a blue or purple Mag.

Below you can see the number of rounds each Extended Light Mag will give you.

  • Stock: 20
  • White Mag: 25
  • Blue Mag: 28
  • Purple/Gold Mag: 30

Flatline optic attachments

Flatline
Respawn Entertainment
An optic with a decent zoom can really help line up those headshots.

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the Flatline:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG

Master the Flatline’s recoil pattern

Flatline
Respawn Entertainment
You’ll need to manage the Flatline’s vertical recoil if you want to land those lethal headshots.

One of the main reasons a lot of players dislike the Flatline is due to its incredibly high recoil, which makes it difficult to land shots during medium to long-range firefights. To avoid any frustrating deaths and to increase your overall accuracy, you’ll want to head into the practice range and unload your entire clip into the nearest mid-range target. The rifle will naturally creep upwards, snaking its way to the right, then begin climbing vertically once again. 

To compensate for this, you’ll want to gradually drag your mouse or analog stick downwards to offset the weapon’s vertical recoil. Once you’ve got the hang of doing this and mastered the Flatline’s fully auto recoil, you’ll be able to quickly take down multiple foes in close-quarter and mid-range skirmishes. 

Know when to use the Flatline’s single-fire mode

Flatline
Respawn Entertainment
The Flatline’s single fire mode is very potent when you have an Anvil Receiver.

Being able to down targets in just a couple of hits is always going to be incredibly useful in any firefight, particularly when you need to clutch out a victory for your team. Fortunately, the Flatline’s Heavy rounds pack a mean punch, especially when you’re able to quickly fire off a number of lethal shots to the head. 

While it can be tempting to hold down the trigger and hose down the nearest enemy you see, it’s important that you pay attention to the distance of your enemy. After all, the Flatline’s recoil pattern can make landing shots frustratingly difficult, so consider switching to the single-fire mode when you’re in need of extra precision. 

The slower fire rate may seem rather jarring and somewhat counter-intuitive at first, but switching between these firing modes will drastically increase your overall accuracy during engagements. 

Take a close-range weapon to avoid any frustrating deaths

Mastiff
Respawn Entertainment
The Mastiff is always a great close-quarters option.

The Flatline may not be the slowest firing weapon in the game, but it does tend to get outclassed by Apex Legends’ speedier weapons, making it particularly problematic in close-quarters fights. Having a gun that you can rely on to quickly melt through multiple opponents will give you a huge advantage, particularly if you don’t have to waste time aiming down sights. 

After all, the Flatline’s 20-round magazine and reticle make it rather difficult to hip fire your shots, so make sure you equip any of the above guns to avoid any early deaths. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Flatline. If you follow these Flatline tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.