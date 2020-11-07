 Apex Legends dev explains why they're not adding a Quads queue - Dexerto
Apex Legends dev explains why they’re not adding a Quads queue

Published: 7/Nov/2020 2:14

by Andrew Amos
Apex started with trios, and has since added duos. Respawn are hesitant on adding solos permanently, and players have been asking for a quads queue as well. However, the four-man squads won’t be making an appearance, with the devs shutting down the idea.

Apex Legends has evolved from being trios-only on release to adding variable squad sizes. Now, duos is a permanent queue, while solos make an appearance in various limited-time variants.

Respawn are yet to touch quads though. With 60 players dropping in, there’s potential to have 15 squads of four. For players coming from other battle royales like Warzone or Fortnite, having the extra person could mean keeping the squad together between games.

Apex Legends was designed around trios. However, it can’t be that hard to just add one more player, right? Wrong.

However, the Apex Legends developers have shut the idea down for now. According to design director ‘Monsterclip’, it’s just not feasible as the game becomes “chaotic in a negative way.”

“When you play Quads, which we tested early on, the combat becomes nearly untrackable. It’s chaotic in a negative way,” they told players on Reddit.

Monsterclip explained that for Respawn, “trios is the magic number.” It’s how the game was meant to be balanced, and where “the legend composition really shines and the X-Men vs Avengers fantasy starts to shine though.”

With that being said, Respawn have vowed they’d never add a permanent solos queue in the past. That hasn’t stopped them from incorporating it into a LTM though. However, it’d be much harder to go up from trios than go down.

“This wouldn’t be a total deterrent for a limited time mode if the rest of the game wasn’t designed around Trios. Our lobby, for example, is designed for three people. Our loot distribution is designed for three people per squad. Even something like the banners placed around the map don’t have room for a fourth.

“These are all technically solvable problems with enough effort, but because we feel that Trios is the sweet spot we aren’t pursuing Quads currently.”

There’s still hope that potentially in the future quads could make its appearance in an LTM, and maybe get enough traction for Respawn to take notice and add it permanently. However, don’t get your hopes up on either of those fronts.

Shroud explains why charging Sentinel in Apex Legends is a bad idea

Published: 6/Nov/2020 16:05

by James Busby
Shroud has long been a fan of Apex Legends’ Sentinel sniper rifle, but many fans have been questioning whether it’s best to charge it or use it uncharged. Here’s what the FPS pro had to say. 

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his impeccable aim and snappy FPS skills. In fact, the Twitch streamer invariably dominates the competition in most battle royale games. It’s not uncommon for shroud to rack up high kill count games and wow fans with his robot-like precision. 

Now that Apex Legends Season 7 update has gone live, shroud has returned to Respawn’s ever-popular BR. So far, the Twitch streamer has been dominating players with the Sentinel sniper rifle. From landing impressive aerial headshots to scintillating longshot kills, there’s seemingly nothing this FPS pro can’t do. 

However, in amongst his gameplay shroud gave his views on why Apex Legends’ Sentinel should never be charged.  

Why you shouldn’t charge the Sentinel

The Sentinel is one of the most unique guns in Apex Legends thanks to its ‘Disruptor’ mechanic. Players can charge up the Sentinel to empower each shot and unleash deadly blasts that completely destroy an enemy’s armor. 

This may seem incredibly powerful but it does require decent aim, especially if you want to unleash those colossal headshot hits. Shroud has been a big fan of the Sentinel for a while, but he has now given his reasons as to why players should never charge it. 

“The reason why I don’t really charge the Sentinel is because the damage still results in the same amount required to get a kill if they’re full HP,” says shroud. “Yeah, they might be a little bit lower if my teammates hit them with rifle shots, so that’s good, but overall, you still need the same amount of shots, charged or not charged. You still need three body shots anyway.” 

Of course, charging the Sentinel will give you access to those big damage numbers, but it is often best to ping away at your foes with uncharged shots. This is especially true when you’re trying to fight multiple foes at once. 

Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.