Apex Legends dev explains why they won't add killcams or final kill replays - Dexerto

Apex Legends devs have responded to calls for them to add a kill cam to the battle royale, and also explained why it probably won’t happen.

Many multiplayer games use a kill cam so that players can see exactly how their death looked from the point of view of their opponent.

Apex Legends, while having a death recap screen that shows how much damage you took and who dealt the final blow, doesn’t have a kill cam system, but it is something players have been calling for. They even got a hint it could happen after a bug gave some players a replay option for kills.

Well, Respawn have given an answer on why they probably won’t add kill cams for each individual elimination, but a final overall killcam is something they’ve considered.

Jason McCord, Design Director at Respawn, responded to a fan who asked if it would ever be possible to add the killcam system.

“Well, we won’t show you how you died until your whole squad is dead (otherwise you’ll have cheaty info), at which point it’s often not useful anymore,” McCord replied, asking where else would the cam be useful.

After clarifying, the fan asked for a final killcam, so that the winning team could get a quick playback on the moment that sealed their win. “Ah yeah, it’s been talked about for final kill,” the dev added. “It’s just one of those things that costs memory on the server so we need to make sure it’s worth it.”

McCord noted that he believes that it hasn’t been a priority of Respawn, given that it’s “rare” that players took home the victory and also need a replay of their kill.

Given that it seemingly has been considered by Respawn, it could happen in the future, but we’ll have to wait and see.