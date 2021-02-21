Logo
Apex Legends dev confirms Wraith is no longer the most popular legend

Published: 21/Feb/2021 11:24

by Joe Craven
Wraith in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn’s Lead Game Designer working on Apex Legends has confirmed that Interdimensional Skirmisher Wraith is no longer the game’s most popular character, for “pretty much” the first time since launch.

While much has changed across Apex Legends’ eight seasons, the popularity of Wraith has been one constant. The Legend possesses the ability to open rifts between different locations, as well as hearing ‘voices from the void’, which warns her when danger is approaching.

These abilities, paired with her smaller hitbox, have resulted in her being at the top of the Apex Legends’ roster, in terms of popularity and strength.

Despite the addition of Low Profile (and Fortified for larger legends), she has retained her popularity and left Respawn scratching their heads as to how to balance her sufficiently.

Wraith with a gun smiling in APex Legends
Respawn
Wraith has long been an immensely popular character in Apex Legends.

As part of their strategy to make her more balanced, Respawn chose to slightly increase her hitbox at the beginning of Season 8. It appears that these nerfs had a serious impact on her position in Apex Legends.

During a discussion focusing on Caustic’s balance, Klein revealed that the Wraith nerf has seen her drop from the most picked character by some distance, to the fourth-most popular choice.

“[Caustic’s] pick rate had always been a solid middle of the pack one,” he said, “but with the introduction of Fuse and the Wraith nerf shaking pick rates up a bit (Wraith went from highest, where she’d been for pretty much all of Apex’s existence, to fourth highest!), Caustic now sports the 5th highest pick rate as well.”

Daniel Klein Reddit Response
Reddit
Klein’s response show’s Caustic’s increase in popularity, coinciding with a drop in Wraith’s pick rate.

One can assume, then, that Fuse, Wraith and Caustic occupy three of the top five most picked legends. Lifeline, Gibraltar, Bloodhound and Horizon seem like candidates to be in or around the top five, but we won’t know for certain unless Respawn choose to disclose a more detailed list.

Horizon will undoubtedly be right near the top, likely number one overall. Meanwhile, out-of-favor characters like Rampart wallow at the bottom, but Respawn have confirmed more buffs are coming.

What is certain, though, is that Wraith’s popularity has finally taken a significant hit thanks to her Season 8 nerf.

Frustrating Apex Legends bug prevents players from looting death boxes

Published: 20/Feb/2021 19:02

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Death Box Loot Bug With Logo
Reddit / 'u/imnotnicolass'

A bizarre new bug has appeared in Apex Legends that apparently prevents players from grabbing anything out of death boxes, and the community isn’t happy about the game-breaking glitch.

Apex Legends Season 8 released on February 2, and introduced the 30-30 Repeater rifle, an Obliterated Kings Canyon map update, and the game’s newest Legend: Walter Fitzroy, more commonly known as Fuse.

Despite bringing a slew of new content to the battle royale, Respawn’s latest content drop also added several new bugs, ranging from more common Legend ability issues to a serious glitch that wiped out entire accounts-worth of player unlocks.

Reports of the game’s latest bug started to appear on the Apex Legends subreddit on February 19, and quickly spread like wildfire. Players from all platforms shared that they are unable to loot death boxes: a bug that has some truly game-breaking potential.

Apex Legends PVPX Death Box Bug Twitch Clip
Twitch / PVPX
Apex Legends streamer PVPX shared his own encounter with the death box bug.

The game’s subreddit has been flooded with reports of the bug across PC and consoles, in both the ranked and casual playlists. “Nobody can loot from death boxes and everyone on my teams that I’ve talked to have that same problem,” one user reported.

In addition to written reports of the issue, many players shared video evidence as well. In one user’s post, they attempted to loot several attachments for their R-99 SMG, but the items either briefly disappeared and then went straight back to the death box, or simply never moved at all.

Can’t loot out of death boxes now?? from apexlegends

Apex Legends content creator Jamison ‘PVPX’ Moore shared a clip of his own encounter with the bug during a Predator Ranked match — potentially the worst possible time for this issue to pop up. In the clip, he tried looting an enemy death box then realized that none of the items were actually picked up. “Is the server crashing?” he asked, then exclaimed, “I can’t loot the body!”

“It’s just disappearing, the loot is disappearing when you loot it,” PVPX continued. When his teammate and fellow pro Haris ‘Hodsic’ Hodzic tried to loot the death box, he ran into the same issue and confirmed “I can’t even loot it [either].”

Any game — especially complex battle royales like Apex — are bound to have their fair share of bugs, but picking up items from defeated enemies is a core part of any BR experience, and being unable to do so can quite literally break the gameplay loop entirely.

While players have reported issues with looting from death boxes, ground loot appears to be unaffected by this particular glitch, so players can still equip themselves with items found outside of death boxes (although this limitation still severely impacts the flow of the game).

The death box looting bug is not listed on the official Apex Legends Trello board at the time of writing, but with such a serious bug affecting so many players it’s only a matter of time before Respawn identifies the issue and pushes out a fix to stop the problem from occurring.