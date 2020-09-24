Apex Legends dev confirms Pathfinder buff coming "soon"

Apex Legends producer Josh Medina has confirmed that fan-favorite character Pathfinder will be getting some "love" soon, as players eagerly await improvements to his abilities.

Since he was nerfed into oblivion in Apex Legends, with a 35 second cooldown on his grapple ability, Pathfinder mains have been (impatiently) waiting on some kind of buff to bring the friendly robot back into meta contention.

Advertisement

Admittedly, he was probably too strong before the nerf, with only a 15-second cooldown on his grapple, allowing him unrivaled mobility. His slender frame already makes him a slippery target, but increasing the grapple cooldown to 35 seconds was just a little too long in the eyes of most players.

It immediately resulted in Pathfinder becoming a less popular pick, falling from 22% to 10% in Season 5. The devs remained firm on their decision though, and he was given no buff in Season 6. In fact, the devs even trolled a bit, with the patch notes for Pathfinder simply reading 'Hi friend!'.

Advertisement

Pathfinder "love" coming soon

Thankfully, Pathfinder mains are in luck. A developer has responded to the community's wishes, albeit through unexpected channels.

Read More: Apex Legends devs want to bring back Skull Town in a new way

When a troll pretended to be a developer and jokingly reveal a buff was coming for Pathfinder, the dev in question, Josh Medina, gave the good news. SoaR player Daltoosh said that, even though it was only a troll, the fake buff did "raise some good points."

"He’s gonna get some love soon," Medina responded, confirming that at the very least, Pathfinder improvements are planned.

Advertisement

He’s gonna get some love soon — josh medina (@lowkeydbjosh) September 24, 2020

However, we wouldn't get our hopes up for any massive reduction in the grapple cooldown. Although Respawn may reduce it slightly, it's more likely that we see improvements to other parts of Pathfinder's kit.

Ideally, players will just want him to come back into the meta in a more healthy way, as even the biggest Pathfinder fanboys will have to admit that his previous grapple cooldown was a bit too short.

The next major update for Apex Legends may not be until October though, so for now, Pathfinder players will have to stick it out as he is.