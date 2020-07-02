Apex Legends dev confirms fix for new Loba bracelet glitch "on the way"

Respawn has confirmed a fix for the latest Apex Legends issue relating to Loba and her bracelet is “on its way,” though the Season 5 update patch designed to solve the problem may not ship until at least next week,

Let’s be honest, Loba has been one of the most problematic Apex Legends characters ever added to the battle royale. She debuted at the start of season five, and was soon crashing the game, hacking into new areas, dodging bullets, and plenty more.

Recently, players have discovered one of the most game-breaking of them all: Loba’s teleporting bracelet simply doesn’t work on World’s Edge. Luckily, Respawn is already on the job, with a patch coming “early next week.”

Loba bracelet glitch fix "on the way"

The Apex Legends developers alerted players a solution was on its way on July 1: “We are aware of Loba’s tactical [Burglar's Best Friend] not always being placed on World’s Edge and we are currently testing a client-side fix for it.”

We are aware of Loba's tactical not always being placed on Worlds Edge and we are currently testing a client side fix for it. For more info, @MonsterclipRSPN has given some additional insight on the issue. https://t.co/gVMbnp2PDz — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 2, 2020

Respawn game director Jason McCord expanded on the issues soon after, revealing Loba’s newest bug was due to “out of bounds” areas in the World’s Edge code, which is “slightly different” to the Kings Canyon base design.

“Triggers are done a little differently on World’s Edge… same user-facing functionality, just authored a slightly different way,” he explained. “[Then] the code changed and broke her bracelet for those specific WE triggers.”

The good news though, McCord continued, is that it’s already been solved in Respawn’s Apex testing realm. All that is left is to test the fix, which may take a bit of time “because this code touches a lot of parts of the games,” he said.

“We have a US holiday on Friday, so people aren’t working then,” he added. “Realistically, the middle of next week is when we will ship out the fix.”

Respawn could disable the Translocating Thief

McCord also revealed Respawn had nearly flipped the switch on Loba entirely, and turned her off to fix the issue. They made a call not to though, he said, because the devs knew “players would rather have the option to play her than not.”

Finally, the Apex developer promised fans the new Loba teleporting issue was only contained to World’s Edge. Players “should” be able to play the Translocating Thief in all Kings Canyon playlists without any problems, it seems.

We talked about turning Loba off in character select, but decided that players would rather have the option to play her than not. You might have challenges to complete or be working on a badge, etc.



And Kings Canyon is unaffected. — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) July 2, 2020

When will the Loba glitch fix go live?

For now, it’s probably best if you avoid picking Loba entirely if you’re loading into matches on World’s Edge. Her ‘Burglar's Best Friend’ tactical ability is a vital part of her kit, second only to her ultimate. It's a big blow to have it not work.

Respawn has become renowned for pushing Apex Legends updates on Tuesdays. That means there's every chance they do the same for this client-side download next week. That would mean, fingers crossed, the issue is solved by July 7.

Respawn has become renowned for pushing Apex Legends updates on Tuesdays. That means there's every chance they do the same for this client-side download next week. That would mean, fingers crossed, the issue is solved by July 7.