Apex Legends dev confirms fix coming for Wraith getting nerfed by Newcastle ult

Respawn have confirmed that they’ll be addressing an issue between Wraith and Newcastle in Apex Legends as players have been suffering damage while using Wraith’s portal.

Just like with every new Apex Legends season, Respawn Entertainment introduced a new character – Newcastle – to the battle royale with the Season 13 update.

The new legend, who is the brother of Bangalore, has proven popular with players already, settling in with a nice pick rate. Though, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing for the hero of Harris Valley.

In the short while since he joined the Apex Games, players have found ways to leap 200 meters using his ultimate ability to pick up a fallen teammates’ banner, and he’s also given Wraith a few headaches as well.

Players have flagged an issue where, when using Wraith, they are stunned and take damage from Newcastle’s Castle Wall ability, despite her supposedly being unable to do so.

It was highlighted by one fan on Twitter, showing that both Wraith’s ‘Into the Void’ and ‘Dimensional Rift’ abilities are affected by this issue. However, that shouldn’t be the case for much longer.

“Should be fixed with the new patch coming out this week,” responded Pav, a member of Respawn’s live support team, with plenty of players praising the swift fix.

As of writing, though, there have not been any more details about when this update may hit the live servers.

It’s likely that you’ll have to download a small patch, rather than it being a server-side hotfix. Though, we’ll just have to keep an eye out for whenever Respawn decides to send it live.