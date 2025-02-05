Apex Legends boss addresses complaints about “lack of new content” in the game

Respawn have responded to Apex Legends fan’s complaints about a lack of new content in past updates, which players have pointed to as a cause for the game’s declining player count.

For the longest time, each new season in Apex Legends came with, at least, a brand-new legend. Other updates along the way would see new weapons, maps, and equipment items added as well.

However, that has changed. At one point, fans had requested that Respawn curb the big shiny new updates in favor of tweaks that address the battle royale’s decaying health and popularity.

Yet, when Respawn stopped those updates that were chock full of new content, fans had complaints again. This has led to many players claiming that the battle royale needs a balance, but also a spark to reignite interest in the game.

Ahead of Season 24, Respawn’s Evan Nikolich, the design director on Apex Legends, has lifted the lid on why they’ve slowed down on big, content-filled updates.

“We found new content like legends just don’t have the same impact that they used to. The effort that is put towards a new legend, that doesn’t impact gameplay for the majority of players, we can put that effort towards big system-wide changes like last year’s evo changes or legend class perks,” the dev said.

“This allows us to continue pushing and evolving what apex gameplay can be while also feel fresh for more of our players. This year you can expect to see us pushing the legend and weapon and BR meta more aggressively and with more frequency than you have seen in years past. This will see us rolling out waves of quality of life improvements and health updates, every season this year. We are driven to improve and streamline the Apex gameplay experience.”

EA Recent Apex updates have been a bit dry of content.

Nikolich noted that fans can “still expect to see new content, like brand-new legends” come to the battle royale.

However, this will be “at a different pace than before.” So, don’t expect a return to getting a new character every season.

For Season 24, updates are focused on meta changes, like Legend buffs and nerfs, weapon buffs across the board, and new gameplay features that will impact players no matter what character they play as, such as the weapon Arsenals.