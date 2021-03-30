Apex Legends delays Chinatown Market event after company announces rebrand - Dexerto

Respawn decided to delay the launch of Chinatown Market crossover skins in Apex Legends after the clothing brand announced they were changing their name due to feedback from the Asian American community.

Skins are an essential feature in Apex Legends. They add some much-needed flair to the game, and, along with other cosmetics, they allow players to express themselves in unique ways.

Epic Games has taken the concept to the next level by releasing crossover skins with other franchises. Respawn Entertainment finally decided to follow suit and announced a crossover with Chinatown Market, a popular clothing brand.

The skins were supposed to launch on March 30.

However, it’s been delayed and will release at a later date with new designs after the company announced it was doing a complete rebrand due to backlash from the Asian American community over their name.

Chinatown Market announced the news on social media. They explained that the Asian American community is “rightfully demanding” them to “think and act more honestly” about their name.

Ultimately, they agreed the name was inappropriate and had to be changed. “We should have done this sooner, but it is never too late to do the right thing. Today, we are announcing that we are changing our name.”

“We did not do enough to consider what this name would mean to the communities in Chinatowns across the world, and we need to take ownership of this mistake. It’s time to do the right thing, and we are committed to being a part of that change.”

Breaking: Apex Legends delaying launch of Chinatown Market crossover skins, after Chinatown Market announces rebrand. The skins were meant to launch tomorrow, but will now release later with new designs. — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) March 29, 2021

Apex Legends players and Chinatown Market fans agreed it’s a positive change and a step in the right direction.

However, some players liked the skins that were supposed to release and are disappointed to see them go.

The good news, though, is the crossover is still happening; it’ll just be at a later date. And who knows, perhaps the new designs will be even better.