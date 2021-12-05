Apex Legends ‘Dark Depths’ event leaked: Skins, theme & more

Fresh Apex Legends leaks have uncovered details about a themed event currently known as Dark Depths that could be coming in Season 11. Here’s what we know.

The arrival of Apex Legends Season 11: Escape has proven to be a hit with players as it finally brought Titanfall’s Ash as a new legend, as well as the Storm Point map.

As ever, though, players have been pestering Respawn Entertainment for some new content, especially as we approach the holiday season.

The annual Holo Day Bash event is set to arrive on December 7 with the Raiders Collection Event, and after that, players might be treated to another themed event – Dark Depths.

Advertisement

Apex Legends Dark Depths skins

The Dark Depths name surfaced on December 5 after some players were able to grab shots of a few of the skins, the event Apex Loot Tick, as well as the item shop set up.

Read More: Apex Legends fans divided over controversial Arc Star changes coming

The skins, loot tick, and name are pretty new, even though some leakers have known about the event for a while. Back in November, GarretLeaks and others noted that it was codenamed ‘Folklore’ in the game files and looked more akin to the Monsters Within event from Season 10.

That’s because they’d found only two legendary skins and way more rare skins, which is just like how the thematic events from previous seasons have gone. The legendary skins, which are for Fuse and Lifeline, have since been uncovered in less than ideal quality photos but offer some more insights into the event, which has a bit of an ocean theme to it.

Advertisement

Dark Depths event store in Apex Legends

The ocean theme is pretty obvious going off the leaked skin and cosmetics names which include the likes of Broseidon, Barnacle Buster, Barracuda, and Sea Streak.

As with any event, it won’t just be legend skins that are available. A few of the leaked photos show a skin for the R99 SMG, Volt, Spitfire, and R-301.

On top of the Fuse leaked skin being shown, there are also images of the Ash and Wraith skins, with both female characters looking ready to dive underwater and travel to Atlantis.

Apex Legends Dark Depth event date

In terms of when this event may start, that is anyone’s guess at this point. Previously, leakers suggested it may be the Christmas event, but we know that is, instead, the Raiders Collection Event.

Advertisement

The Raiders event runs until December 21, and with Season 11 expected to run until February 8, there is plenty of time for Respawn to squeeze it in. So, maybe towards the start of January, we might see this event start up.

If anything else leaks regarding this event, including a concrete start date, we’ll be sure to update this article with more information.