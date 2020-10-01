Apex Legends crossplay beta starts with Aftermarket Collection Event

Apex Legends crossplay is officially coming on October 6, as part of the new Aftermarket Collection event. The event also adds a new LTM, and lots of new cosmetic content and challenges.

Crossplay was confirmed for a Fall launch earlier in 2020, but this first rollout is technically just a beta, as Respawn tests all the features.

Here's everything you need to know about the Aftermarket Collection event, starting October 6.

Crossplay beta

The beta will be used to test functionality before a full crossplay launch. Players on all platforms can play with each other, but by default, console players will only play with other console players.

Players will be able to party up and play together across all currently supported platforms: PlayStation 4 , Xbox One, and Origin (Steam too once it launches!).

Cross platform play is enabled by default. Unless you’ve changed it, you should be good to go! Xbox One also contains a similar setting in the system settings, outside of the game, that must be enabled. More on this setting later.

New LTM: Flashpoint

Finally, a brand new LTM! Respawn's Systems Designer Mark Yampolsky explains how the mode will work:

"The centerpiece of this mode are Flash Points, massive zones dotted around towns in Kings Canyon. Flash Points are special because they regenerate your health and shields over time to get you healed and ready for combat in a flash ( ba dum-tss ). Learn where these are quickly because healing items do not spawn in this mode - Flashpoints are crucial to helping you stay alive."

Aftermarket Event Cosmetics

The Aftermarket event comes with 24 limited-time cosmetics, available through direct purchase or through opening event packs.

Take a look at some of the cosmetics on the way:

There's also an event-exclusive prize track, just like previous collection events. Like a mini battle pass, work through the event challenges to earn more rewards.