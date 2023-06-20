Apex Legends leak hints long-awaited cross-progression feature is “on its way”

An Apex Legends dataminer has found evidence suggesting the cross-progression system could go live sometime soon.

For years, Apex faithful have craved cross-progression that would allow them to transfer existing accounts across multiple platforms. Developer Respawn previously confirmed the much-coveted feature had entered development, but it’s yet to see the light of day.

Respawn shared an update regarding cross-progression in late 2022, telling fans development was still ongoing. Speaking with GameSpot last month, Senior Design Director Evan Nikolich promised “it’s getting done,” yet wouldn’t offer any release-related specifics.

The findings of a dataminer suggest the wait could come to an end sooner rather than later, though.

Apex Legends datamine may shed light on cross-progression

As spotted by Dot Esports, dataminers AG240 and KralRindo uncovered a few noteworthy file names after Respawn rolled out the Dress to Kill event.

The files in question specifically feature cross-progression tags, which KralRindo says were added for Apex’s UI. According to the leaker, this could be a sign that the eagerly-anticipated feature is finally on the way.

Before fans get too excited, it’s worth remembering that Respawn itself has yet to confirm a launch date for cross-progression functionality in Apex Legends. Regardless of what the new file names imply, then, the feature could arrive soon but it may also remain several months out from release.

As things currently stand, Apex players can transfer their data between Steam and Origin accounts. No such system exists for console users, though, with Lead Producer Drew McCoy once claiming the feat would never be possible.

The studio eventually changed its tune to the delight of many a fan. But, for now, players still await cross-progression’s arrival.