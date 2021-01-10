Logo
Apex Legends could make new Airdop system permanent in Season 8

Published: 10/Jan/2021 13:17 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 14:37

by Calum Patterson
Supply Drop in Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is known for ‘testing’ new features disguised as LTM’s, and the latest test, Airdrop Escalation, seems primed for a major change to supply drops in future seasons, possibly as soon as Season 8.

The most obvious example of Respawn testing the waters with a new feature in an LTM is Evo Shields. First only available in the Deja Loot and Battle Armor LTMs, and then in Armed and Dangerous Evolved, Respawn admitted it was considering them as a permanent change all along.

So, it was only a matter of time. In March 2020, Evo Sheilds were made a permanent addition, and then replaced regular all shields in the game, with exception of gold, in Season 6. Generally, it’s been a well-liked change, as Evo Shields reward engagements over looting.

In this spirit then, could Respawn really be considering doing away with the traditional supply drops? It’s very possible.

Wraith with a supply drop in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Supply Drops could be set for some big changes in Season 8.

What is Airdrop Escalation?

For the Fight Night Collection event, Respawn technically didn’t add a new LTM to Apex Legends. Instead, they just ‘took over’ the regular mode with Airdrop Escalation.

In this variant, supply drops now drop fully-kitted weapons, with all their attachment slots filled out. They land at the same speed as Lifeline’s care packages too.

“Immediately after you leave the Jumpship, you’ll find a cluster of four supply drops across the map. During each round, more will drop,” Respawn explain. The supply drops include weapons of increasing rarity depending on the round; round 1 drops level 2 kitted weapons, while round 4 drops red armor and crate weapons.

This system has received a mixed reception. While some players argue it reduces the emphasis on looting, others don’t like the attachment presets that Respawn have made (anyone tired of getting holo sights on everything?)

We asked players on Twitter for their thoughts, and it was a mixed bag:

Will fully-kitted weapons be permanent in Season 8?

We won’t know for sure until Respawn announces their Season 8 plans, but it’s almost certainly something they are considering. It’s unlikely they would create this system purely for a two-week event with no possibility of either making it permanent or bringing it back frequently.

Of course, with the feedback from the LTM version, they might be able to make improvements – such as the attachment choices. There also has to be consideration of competitive play, and how this system might affect it.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Warzone’s loadout system is very popular in the battle royale.

Respawn may have been inspired by the success of Call of Duty: Warzone’s loadout system, which allows players to pre-make their weapons and attachment setups, and then call it in as a supply drop of their own. While we don’t expect Apex to allow players to create their own perfect loadouts, it’s certainly a similar idea with Airdrop Escalation.

Season 8 is due to begin in early February, right around the anniversary of Apex Legends’ release in 2019. As with all new seasons, we expect to see some shake-ups to the gameplay, but just how drastic remains to be seen.

When does Apex Legends Season 8 start? Season 7 end date, new Legend leaks

Published: 10/Jan/2021 14:07 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 14:08

by Daniel Cleary
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Just when it feels like a new Apex Legends season has started, the next one is always fast approaching. Season 8 is up next, so here’s when it drops and what to expect when it does.

Apex Legends’ seventh season delivered much of what fans had been asking for, after finally debuting the Olympus map, adding the new Legend Horizon, as well as lots of new cosmetic content and balance tuning.

However, with Season 8’s release starting to creep up, Apex fans are always eager to see what Respawn has in store for them in the next major update. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Apex Legends Season 8?

The current battle pass of Apex Legends is scheduled to end on February 1, 2021. So, players can also expect Season 8 to go live shortly after the massive update that’ll implement major changes to the game.

It’s worth noting that the 2 year anniversary of Apex Legends will be on February 4. Season 4 started on February 4, 2020, so Respawn may want to keep the tradition going of a new season on the game’s anniversary.

Of course, there is always a chance that the season could be delayed to a later date, as was seen with Season 5, but Respawn have shown no signs of pushing the S8 update back, as of yet. On the other hand, Season 7’s release date was actually brought forward a week, so we know that launch dates are flexible. For now, though, mark the start of February in your calendars.

mirage on trident in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 is scheduled for February 1, 2021.

Will Fuse be the new Legend in Apex Legends Season 8?

Every single season introduces a new character to the Apex Legends universe, and Season 8 is expected to continue that pattern. Respawn, naturally, try and keep the upcoming characters under wraps for as long as possible, allowing them to assess metas and build up new Legends with teasers and official reveals. Regardless, some details manage to drip out.

Data-mined files point towards a legend named Fuse, whose abilities will be linked to pyrotechnics and explosives. Currently, indications suggest his Tactical Ability will be known as ‘Projectile Grenade’, with an ult called ‘Firebomb’. Passive details have not yet emerged.

Interestingly, these details link up with a fan-made concept we saw in 2019, also titled Fuse. Despite the leaks, it must be said that this remains completely unconfirmed. Respawn have previously put red herrings in the game’s files to throw off the data miners. Need we remind you of Forge, who was murdered by Revenant as part of the latter’s official reveal?

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon was the latest character added to Apex Legends.

What else to expect in Apex Legends Season 8:

With the release of Olympus in Season 7, it is unlikely that Respawn have any intentions of adding yet another map to the pool for another few seasons at least. But, it is likely that Olympus will receive some changes, possibly new locations, before the Apex Games resume for Season 8.

Season 7 also bucked the trend by not adding a new weapon at launch. There has also been no confirmation, so far, of any weapons coming in the next season, although a number of unreleased weapons have been spotted in dev streams, including a bow and a new rifle.

Other features that have either been leaked or spotted in dev streams include a new Gadget-type loot, as well as emotes that can be used when on the ground (rather than just skydive emotes).

Leaks have now uncovered a Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event, celebrating 2 years since the game’s launch. This event looks set to bring a host of new cosmetics to Apex Legends, including some incredible character and weapon skins. It also looks set to reward players with Heirloom shards that can go towards existing Heirlooms in the game.

Of course, there should also be plenty of other cosmetic items included in the next battle pass, some balance changes to Legends like Wraith, who is expected to receive heavy nerfs.

That sums up everything we know about Season 8, for now, but there will be much more uncovered about the next chapter of Apex Legends as we approach it. As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, updates, guides, and more.