Apex Legends could be getting ground emotes according to leaks

Apex Legends players could soon be getting brand new emotes they can actually use on the ground during a match, if new leaks are to be believed.

Season 6 of Apex has already brought players a bunch of new content and a new legend, Rampart. And now it seems as if we’ll also be getting actual, on the ground emotes soon as well, according to some new leaks.

We’ve had skydive emotes in Apex since Summer 2019, but nothing in the way of ones that can actually be used once you drop into a match like you can do in games like Fortnite or Overwatch – until now, that is.

In a screenshot from one of the recent dev streams, shared by Apex leaker shrugtal, we can clearly see a never before seen icon next to the one for the skydive emote.

Now, this new screenshot on its own doesn't really confirm anything at all. The mysterious icon could be for a new kind of emote, but there's no way of knowing from just the image itself.

However, that's not all the evidence we have. Another Apex leaker named Biast12 also shared datamined video apparently showing a new Mirage emote that certainly seems like it could only take place on the ground, during a match.

It consists of the Legend giving one of his copies a high-five, with the illusion disappearing as soon as it makes contact. The video shows it freezing in the air, but this just means that he's disappeared, according to Biast12.

just gonna point out that it's called "stand_emote" could this mean that we will get ground emotes at some point soon👀 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) August 23, 2020

The leaker also pointed out that the file name of Mirage's high-five was called "stand_emote", which definitely makes it seem like we will be getting ground emotes in Apex Legends hopefully sooner rather than later.

It might not be as game-changing as a new Legend or weapon, but the new feature would do a lot to breathe more life into the game's characters and the world overall. What do you want you favorite legend's new on the ground emote to be? Let us know on Twitter @TitanfallBlog.