Apex Legends cosplayer hacks the system as stylish female Crypto

Apex Legends cosplays are becoming more and more popular as the seasons go by, though this new Crypto costume from German cosplayer ‘_sarenji_’ is sure to turn heads more than most.

With 15 Legends now in Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale, the game has a properly fleshed out cast of characters. Everyone has their favorite picks in terms of both gameplay mechanics and backstory.

While Horizon might be in the spotlight as Season 7 progresses, this fresh cosplay takes us back to Season 3’s deceptive arrival. What Crypto may lack in other-worldly abilities or extraordinary strength, he more than makes up for in style.

Putting a comfortable spin on the figure, sarenji has taken Crypto’s distinct appearance and translated it to a fitting female design.

Crypto is one with technology and this cosplayer has encapsulated just that with some handy face paint. From cyberpunk-esque markings around her left eye to the more prominent metallic look that casts down from her chin to her torso.

The color scheme of his default skin is carried across the costume itself. With sarenji wearing a vibrant white and green overcoat that’s been customized just for this particular design.

Blue and black straps can be seen near her wrists, showcasing some of the many gadgets Crypto drops into battle with. Not just to interface with the environment around him, but to get a jump on opposing Legends.

Beyond the costume itself, an accompanying pistol adds some realism to this Striking Crypto design. The cosplayer poses with a Wingman in hand. One that’s all too authentic thanks to some accurate inscriptions along the side.

From Loba to Octane, sarenji is no stranger to taking on a variety of Apex Legends cosplays. You can check them all out through her official Instagram account.

Next on the agenda appears to be both Wattson and Mirage. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled for even more Apex cosplays soon.