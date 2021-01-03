Logo
Apex Legends cosplayer electrifies as cheerful, hooded Wattson

Published: 3/Jan/2021 22:29

by Theo Salaun
apex legends ra_cat wattson cosplay
Twitter, @ra_cat_ / Respawn Entertainment

Months after Wattson joined the cast of Apex Legends, cosplayer ‘ra_cat_’ has brought the “Static Defender” to life with an electric, vibrant recreation of her outfit and look.

From her bright winter clothing to her cheery disposition, Natalie ‘Wattson’ Paquette emerged as a fan-favorite character in Apex Legends practically as soon as she debuted on July 2, 2020. Dressed in orange and blue like a fan of the New York Knicks, Wattson’s winter clothing is as eye-catching as her blonde hair and electrified fences.

Blue eyes, blonde hair, a Lichtenberg-figure scar and a unique fashion sense, Apex’s 22-year-old defense legend is a cosplayer’s dream. And, for ra_cat, that dream has turned into reality, as they commissioned someone to put together Wattson’s coat while getting the rest of the look together.

Dubbing this Wattson recreation their “top cosplay of the year” on Reddit, ra_cat (who goes by ‘iona_107’ on Reddit) set the Apex Legends sub ablaze with the look. With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of likes, it’s clear that this electrifying cosplay has…sparked some enthusiasm.

Here’s my top cosplay of the year! from apexlegends

Filled with compliments and silly puns, the comment section for this Wattson cosplay is loaded with positive energy. Perhaps remarking that this one is even better than some of ra_cat’s earlier looks, ‘vyciok’ commented with a supportive pun: “You’re current-ly at the top of your game!”

They were joined in loving, cheesy energy by ‘Seirer,’ who felt compelled to toss in their own message of appreciation: “This is so well done it…hertz.” 

As for the top comment on the entire post, it was one from ‘QuicklyThisWay’ that praised the cosplay, took into account ra_cat’s portfolio and, of course, topped it off with another goofy pun: “That’s the best Wattson I’ve seen yet! After seeing your Wraith, I’m amped to see what you come up with next!”

On Twitter, ra_cat also shared a picture with the coat’s hood pulled over, displaying just how functional the attire is. The best cosplays always seem to look authentic and usable, making this one a clear standout.

Confirming that someone was commissioned to create this one-of-one coat, ra_cat’s fit is identical to Wattson’s and enviable to other Apex Legends cosplayers. If this is the best from 2020, fans will surely be anxious to find out what she pulls off in 2021.

Apex Legends dev explains reasoning for controversial Caustic buff

Published: 3/Jan/2021 20:33

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Caustic Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

After backlash from the Apex Legends community over a new Caustic buff coming in the Fight Night Collection Event, Daniel Klein — Senior Game Designer at Respawn — explained his thought process for the changes via Twitter.

The Fight Night Collection Event in Apex Legends is scheduled to kick off on January 5. In addition to adding limited-time modes and cosmetics, the update will also introduce several balancing changes, bug fixes and quality-of-life updates.

While the community praised many of these changes — like updates to Ultimate Accelerant functionality and inventory management — they have taken issue with some of the balancing tweaks Respawn planned for the game’s next patch.

The patch notes confirmed two Legend changes: a Rampart amped cover buff and a decrease to Caustic’s gas trap cooldown. After seeing the changes Respawn have in line, the Apex community voiced concerns and Klein took to Twitter in order to address them.

Apex Legends Season 7 Trailer Caustic Gas Grenade
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends players aren’t happy with several buffs to Caustic’s abilities.

While Klein’s original Twitter discussion was based around a proposed change to Gibraltar’s gun shield, it quickly shifted gears. One player tweeted at the designer questioning the additional Caustic buff: “Nobody asked for a caustic buff. At what point did the office decide this?”

Before the developer had a chance to respond, another user pointed out that making a five-second change to a character’s cooldown was probably easier than changing the entire mechanic of Gibby’s arm shield. The Respawn developer was quick to confirm this with an official response.

“Yup! That one was super easy to do,” Klein confirmed. He went on to explain that changing a cooldown only takes a short amount of time and a few playtests. Further, he clarified that while players are concerned about the buff, Caustic required work as he remains “one of the weakest characters in the game.”

Some community members were a bit skeptical of this. Comments referencing the Legend’s ability to play both aggressively and defensively, his strength in ranked versus unranked play and the general power of his abilities were all mentioned in responses to Klein’s tweet.

When asked why Caustic continues to receive buffs, Klein disclosed that the character’s viability had been a topic at Respawn as far back as March 2020. The developer still thinks Caustic might need even more work, responding to one user with “you don’t seem willing to accept my core message here: Caustic is weak.”

Several content creators and pro players responded to the game designer with their own concerns. Pro player Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona issued his own verdict, once again noting the differences between Caustic’s performance in regular matches versus ranked or competitive play.

Despite the doubts, Klein remained firm in his explanation for the changes. Respawn has frequently cited their internal metrics — like win rate and pick rate — when balancing each Legend, and the game designer stands by the information his team is working off of.

While the developers typically stick to their guns and keep balancing changes after they are released, there have been instances where feedback convinced them to revert a change or update an unbalanced mechanic after it was added to the game (as was the case with Evo Shield adjustments back in Season 6).

Klein is very active on Reddit and Twitter, and often engages in open discourse about community concerns such as the upcoming Caustic buff. Players should keep their eyes peeled for any additional comments or changes as the arguments over Caustic’s balancing continue.