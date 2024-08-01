Apex Legends copies Warzone resurgence with new Revival mode

Apex Legends is adding a new mode in Season 22 that will be very familiar to Warzone players, as it takes the shape of Call of Duty’s popular Resurgence mode. Here’s everything we know about it.

Season 22 is bringing several notable changes to Apex Legends. We’re finally getting aim assist nerfs after years of complaints from keyboard and mouse players, Akimbo pistols, and the new E-District map.

One change that may not feel completely new to those who have dabbled in Warzone, however, will be the introduction of the Revival mode, where players can be brought back without the need for a teammate’s banner or respawn beacon, able to drop back into the map multiple times before their team is fully wiped out.

Here is the official description of Apex Legends’ Revival mode:

“Stay in The Games with Unlimited Revival until the end of Round 4! Here’s the deal: players will be recharged with revivals, as long as they’ve got at least one squadmate alive. Just wait a minimum of 30 seconds (with time increasing with each round) to automatically start a drop-in sequence near the safest teammate.

“And for more shocking news: Respawn Beacons and Banners have been removed, to make it even easier to dive to a team and jumpstart another fight.”

Respawn Entertainment E-District is the latest map being added to the Apex Games.

Squadmates can reduce the revival timer by getting damage and knocks, but be warned – after Round 4, the revives are shut off, so at that point, whoever is left must play for the win.

In Warzone, Resurgence is played exclusively on smaller, mode-specific maps, or on smaller segments of the big map. In Apex Legends, the standard maps will be used, as this mode takes over regular trios at the start of the season.

Apex Legends Season 22 officially launches on Tuesday, August 6, so make sure you take a look at the early patch notes to see what else is coming to the game.