Apex Legends community slams “toxic” players for in-game SBMM protests

The Apex Legends community are firing back at people “protesting” skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Apex Legends, referring to the in-game actions as more disruptive than the divisive playlist feature itself.

There are reportedly clips of players refusing to revive downed ‘random’ teammates – a move that’s being touted as a show of solidarity that the player base doesn’t want SBMM in the game.

It’s true that SBMM has been a contentious topic in the Apex community. In the past, pros, content creators, and casual players have given strongly worded messages to the devs to take out the feature.

REMINDER: let’s continue supporting the in-game protest against SBMM



❌ Refuse to revive or respawn ANY random teammates until this unplayable form of skill-based matchmaking in ‘Play Apex’ is addressed / removed ❌



Let your voices be heard!



pic.twitter.com/zldkfywJGh — The Bot Lobby Connoisseur (@Apex_Latest) May 9, 2020

Advertisement

But a portion of disgruntled players are now opting to show Respawn how they feel about SBMM by refusing to cooperate with their matchmade team.

“Refuse to revive or respawn ANY random teammates until this unplayable form of skill-based matchmaking in ‘Play Apex’ is addressed / removed,” Twitter user ‘Apex_latest’ said while playing a video of instances where players weren’t reviving their teammates.

Read more: Apex Legends cosplayer has already created perfect Loba outfit

Though people resonate with the frustration of SBMM in the casual playlists, the overwhelming response to the movement slammed the idea of these protests as being more toxic.

Advertisement

“That's toxic as hell. I want SBMM gone too but this is not the way to do it,” user ‘skepticalmonique’ said.

Others questioned the reasoning of these kinds of protests since it detracts from providing positive outcomes to Apex Legends.

Read more: Apex Legends dev confirms Mirage buff coming in Season 5

“I would say I’m good at Apex, on good matches I get like five to seven kills on average,” user ‘A-Zebra’ said. “But that does not mean I don’t still get knocked, that's why I always immediately revive someone when they get knocked, sometimes you get teammates on a bad game, but shouldn't fault someone for that, this is disgusting and toxic.”

Advertisement

These kinds of community outbursts could actually help stave off meaningful changes since it presents another more pressing matter that Respawn has to come in and address.

Read more: Apex Legends dev confirms no new weapon coming in Season 5

Respawn have routinely boasted about the amounts of problematic hackers they’ve ousted from their servers. SBMM protesters might not get a similar ban, the devs would have to create, develop, and execute a worthwhile penalty for disruptive players, all the same.

This would naturally delay any sort of SBMM fix that the movement is looking for in the first place, and more players are voicing their disapproval with Apex Legends players that take part in it.