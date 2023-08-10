Apex Legends’ kill feed to soon receive feature that names and shames cheaters

Apex Legends will soon receive a feature that publicly names and shames cheaters and hackers in the kill feed.

Shaming cheaters in games is nothing new, with many players having long taken pride in exposing those who break the rules. A few developers now actively participate in the practice, as well.

Earlier this year, for example, the Escape from Tarkov studio shared Google sheets filled with the handles of thousands of players who were caught using exploits.

Notably, cheaters in Call of Duty can no longer rely on the discretion of the franchise’s anti-cheat system, Ricochet. Thanks to an update, the software will flag cheaters/hackers by displaying the Ricochet logo next to the culprit’s name in the kill feed. Yet another major multiplayer title has since joined the name and shame club.

Apex Legends’ kill feed will start exposing cheaters soon

Apex Legends security developer and Twitter user Red Spider recently shared a glimpse of the shooter’s “new kill feed callout.”

The accompanying screenshot shows the Apex kill feed, with a warning symbol and the following text: “Red Spider was removed from the match.”

Clearly, this marks Respawn’s attempt at publicly flagging those who don’t play fairly. The developer noted in a subsequent post, however, that the feature will “respect the users’ anonymous mode setting.” As such, if someone has the anonymous mode enabled, the kill feed will merely display player1234.

As of writing, Respawn has yet to clarify when exactly the feature targeting Apex Legends cheaters will go live.

At least those frustrated by the cheating issues can rest assured that Respawn is taking steps to improve the experience.