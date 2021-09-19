Apex Legends cheater bizarrely outs themself by streaming with wallhacks

An Apex Legends streamer was exposed as cheating by one viewer who stumbled across their broadcast, only to clip them trying to turn off their wallhacks and end their stream.

Despite Respawn’s best efforts, Apex Legends – particularly at high levels – has experienced its fair share of cheating. While not necessarily as endemic as games like Warzone, plenty of players still struggle with opponents manipulating the game to gain an unfair advantage.

It can often be difficult to identify exactly who is cheating, especially when certain hacks are only visible from a player’s POV.

However, when a streamer broadcasts their POV with wallhacks clear as day, it can be easier to identify which players are bending the rules.

Redditor ‘hugewattsonguy‘ stumbled across an Apex streamer with no viewers, only to realize that their stream was broadcasting hacks.

The player, whose gamer tag is “iGuess iM Better”, had wallhacks enabled, allowing them to see items, equipment, and supply boxes all across the map.

However, they appeared to realize that a viewer was now seeing what they were, leading them to swiftly open a configuration menu, disable wallhacks, and end their stream. By then, the viewer had clipped the stream and had overwhelming evidence of their cheating.

“Streamer with blatant wall hacks realizes he has a viewer (me) and tries to play it cool by casually turning them off and ending his stream,” the Redditor captioned their post.

A number of Apex fans were quick to criticize the streamer, especially considering his audacity to boast of his superiority through his gamer tag.

One joked: “You need to be a different breed of stupid to cheat and stream you cheating.”

We’ll let that comment speak for us.