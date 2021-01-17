 Apex Legends changing name of Inauguration Ship Season 8 teaser to avoid confusion - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends changing name of Inauguration Ship to avoid confusion

Published: 17/Jan/2021 20:00

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Apex Legends Season 8

A Respawn Entertainment developer has confirmed that, with the next Apex Legends update releasing during the week of January 17, the name of the Inauguration Ship Season 8 teaser will be changed in order to avoid confusion surrounding the upcoming United States Presidential Inauguration.

With Season 8 of Apex Legends quickly approaching, teasers for it have been starting to crop-up in-game, with one of the most interesting being the Inauguration Ship seen floating above the map.

The name, however, has nothing to do with the upcoming US Presidential Inauguration, which is occurring on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – so in order to avoid confusion with that major event, the developers have decided to change the name of it to the Ceremony Ship.

According to Ryan Rigney, the director of communications over at Respawn Entertainment, the decision was made to avoid people thinking that the developers were “doing commentary about current events,” and considering how close we are to the actual inauguration, it makes sense.

Rigney added that they didn’t initially mean to cause confusion and that the name “Inauguration Ship” was something that they had picked out a while ago and it just happened to line up with current events.

“Better safe than sorry,” he tweeted.

In terms of what will actually be edited in-game, Rigney confirmed that the change won’t be too significant, stating that he believes the only thing of note will be a text file that appeared when pinging the ship in-game. Of course, the name change means that any new pieces of lore in Apex will refer to the ship with the appropriate title as well.

Right now, the Ceremony Ship is one of the most notable hints for Season 8 occurring in-game, aside from the new abilities teasers that have been found, which belong to the upcoming Legend named Fuse.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything else comes out of the ship before the new season’s start in early February.

Apex Legends

How to watch Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Good as Gold

Published: 17/Jan/2021 18:02

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Good as Gold, a brand new entry in the Apex Legends: Stories from the Outlands series of shorts will premiere on Monday, January 18, 2021. 

Apex Legends is only weeks away from its eighth season, scheduled to launch in early February, which means it’s time for the developers to tease the new Legend who will join the roster.

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed the next entry in the Stories from the Outlands, titled Good as Gold. All we have so far is a small teaser of what will be included, thanks to the image shared on the official Apex Legends Twitter account.

Good as Gold time and official stream

The Good as Gold episode will go live on January 18 at 8AM PT. You can watch the stream embedded below.

For international timezones, the video will go live at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT / 5pm CEST / 1AM JST.

We know that the video will be 4:19 long, which isn’t quite as long as some previous episodes, but still leaves plenty time for a lot of lore to be revealed. Horizon’s Promise episode was very similar in length, at 4:13.

Stories from the Outlands: Good as Gold

The thumbnail teases an unknown figure holding a gold grenade, with a skeleton in the background. Beyond that, there’s not much to break down and interpret from this small tease.

More than likely, the short will give a sort of teaser for some new content coming to the game soon. These lore focused videos have revealed a new Legend in the past, such as ‘The Promise’ episode, which told Horizon’s backstory ahead of Season 7.

Over the past few days, teases for the Season 8 Legend have been cropping up in both the actual game and on Apex’s official Twitter account, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this new short confirmed who they are and what exactly their abilities will be. Still, that’s purely speculation and it remains to be seen exactly what will be shown.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see what comes out of the short itself. Will we have official confirmation of the Season 8 Legend by the time the video’s done? Only time will tell.