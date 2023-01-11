Apex Legends Celestial Collection Event leaked: Caustic, Octane & Pathfinder skins

Apex Legends’ upcoming Celestial Collection Event has been leaked and it’s set to introduce the new Date Night LTM, an array of fresh cosmetics, and a reactive Peacekeeper skin.

The Spellbound Collection Event is live in Apex Legends and the update added Seer’s Heirloom, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control.

While the community is enjoying all of the exciting content, players already have their eyes firmly fixed on the next event.

Luckily, leakers have already uncovered information about the upcoming Celestial Collection Event that’s set to add a variety of fresh skins, the Date Night LTM, and even a reactive Peacekeeper cosmetic to the game.

When is the Apex Legends Celestial Collection Event?

According to reliable Apex Legends leaker iLootGames the Celestial Collection Event will begin on January 24, 2023, when the Spellbound event comes to a close.

Keep in mind, it’s worth taking this leaked date with a pinch of salt, as Respawn may decide to push it back.

Apex Legends Celestial Collection Event skins

As you would expect, the Celestial Collection will arrive with an array of Legendary and Epic skins for Apex’s roster of characters.

Collecting all 24 of the cosmetics will automatically unlock the Jadeite Retribution reactive Peacekeeper skin. This does make this Collection Event slightly different, as it doesn’t include an Heirloom or Prestige skin.

You can check out the full list of skins coming with the event below:

Operatic Aquamarine (Wattson)

Jade Fortress (Newcastle)

Opalescent Serpent (Ash)

Lion Guard (Caustic)

Lucky Rabbit (Octane)

Dragon Warrior (Pathfinder)

Serpent’s Fang (Wingman)

Dragon’s Breath (Devotion)

Paying It Forward (Volt)

Ornate Dragon (Hemlok)

If you want to take a closer look at all the skins and cosmetics in the Celestial Collection Event, check out iLootGames’ video below.

It’s worth noting the Celestial Event will include a free reward tracker, but the final reward is only an Epic weapon skin.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends leakers have indicated the event is arriving on January 24.

The new Date Night LTM will also be coming to the Outlands during the Celestial Event, adding an interesting twist on Duos with a unique healing mechanic. That is set to drop closer to Season 16.

If you’re close enough to your teammate, whenever you heal, they’ll also receive the effects of the item as well. Not only that, but it will also include a limited-time weapon called the Heart Stealer.

This functions exactly the same as a normal Bocek, but can also heal allies near you when you damage an enemy Legend.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the Celestial Collection Event that’s expected to arrive on January 24, 2023. Make sure to save up some Crafting Metals or Apex Coins if you’ve spotted a cosmetic you like!