Apex Legends Caustic nerfs won’t be as bad as feared after HP discovery

One of the biggest worries of players headed into Apex Legends Season 12 won’t be as bad as first thought, after a major discovery about Caustic’s Gas Traps made during early access play.

Before Season 12 officially begins for everyone else, select streamers and content creators got to dive in early. In addition to checking out the new legend Mad Maggie, they’ve also made a very interesting discovery about the changes coming to Caustic’s traps.

When it was first announced that the Nox Gas Traps would now be destructible, a lot of players feared it would spell the end of Caustic as a viable legend. However, footage from the Season 12 early access shows they won’t be easy to take out.

Caustic Gas Traps: stronger than first thought

When the changes were first announced, the big fear among players was the traps would be able to be destroyed with one shot.

However, now that we’ve seen the changes to season 12 in action, we know this isn’t the case. Caustic’s traps will actually have around 150 health, which will make them pretty annoying to destroy.

To put this in perspective, Wattson’s Pylon also has 150 health, and that’s her ultimate ability. Her fences only have 25 each, and are still pretty annoying to take out as well.

The Nox Gas Traps are Caustic’s Tactical, so he can throw one down every 20 seconds. Even with a grenade, clearing them out from a room or POI won’t be as easy as previously feared.

All of this means that the concerns about Caustic no longer being a viable pick in Apex come Season 12 seem to have been for nothing.

Yes, the Nox Gas Traps are destructible, but they won’t be taken out with just one tap as many worried.