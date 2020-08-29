Apex Legends bug lets Rampart’s ultimate shoot through Gibraltar shield

Apex Legends players seem to have uncovered a new bug that allows Rampart’s ultimate “Shiela” shoot through Gibraltar’s Dome Shield, which definitely isn’t supposed to happen.

Rampart is the latest legend to join the Apex roster, and players have already found a bug that allows her ultimate, the turret known as "Sheila", to shoot through Gibraltar's Dome Shield.

Normally, Gibraltar's shield stops all projectiles that come from inside or outside its radius while active, but this new bug makes it work more like Winston's shield in Overwatch does, allowing Rampart's turret to send shots out, while protecting the player inside from damage.

Multiple players have already complained about seeing this pop up in their matches, which is easy to understand since you're basically going up against an invulnerable killing machine with teams that take advantage of this bug.

As you can see in the clip above the bug happens when Rampart deploys her turret, and Gibby tosses his shield on top of it. This allows Sheila, for whatever reason, to fire from the inside of the ability, that's supposed to block incoming and outgoing damage.

This doesn't just work in the practice range either, as multiple players have reported running into this glitched out combo in their actual games as well.

The advantages of exploiting this bug are pretty clear a well, you can basically sit safe and secure with one of the most powerful weapons in the game right now, without the enemy being able to touch you. The very definition of a "game-breaking" bug.

It's not hard to see how this makes Apex just a little bit more unfair, but sadly, that probably won't stop some players and teams out there from taking advantage of the bug. If you do run into a team abusing this, the best thing we can suggest is to simply avoid them and continue your rotation elsewhere.

At the time of writing the bug is still popping up and being annoying in Apex, but hopefully, devs will take notice and patch it out as soon as humanly possible.