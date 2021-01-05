Apex Legends bug fixes in Fight Night update: Mirage Decoys, Loba teleport, more - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ Fight Night collection event update is swinging into town bringing new cosmetics, legends buffs, weapon changes, and a whole load of bug fixes as well.
Since the Iron Crown event back in Season 2, each Apex Legends season has had its own collection event at some point, bringing in new cosmetics, an heirloom, as well as a Town Takeover, and much more.
Season 7 is getting its collection event in the form of Fight Night – an event that focuses on Pathfinder – with the Forward Scout getting a boxing-themed area on the Olympus map.
Respawn have already confirmed that the event will see some legend changes too, with both Rampart and Caustic being given slight buffs. On top of that, the devs are also rooting out a number of different bugs, too.
While there are some quality of life changes from Respawn in the patch notes, the bug fixes coming in the January 5th update focus solely on rooting out issues with the legends.
For example, on top of her cooldown buff, Rampart has two bugs being fixed – one where players were able to place her Sheila mini-gun while using the Phase Runner on Olympus, and another where the UI would look a little different after using her Sheila ultimate too.
Mirage is also getting a bug fix where his decoys will make footsteps again, after players complained that they didn’t. Some players have actually viewed this change as a buff, but we’ll have to wait and see.
Not even legend will receive a bug fix, buff, or nerf, however. Only Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic, Crypto, Horizon, Loba, Rampart, Revenant, and Wraith will be tweaked in some way.
If you want to check out the full patch notes for the Fight Night event, you can do so here. Otherwise, the full list of bug fixes are listed below.
Apex Legends Fight Night bug fixes
Bloodhound
- Fixed an issue with Bloodhound’s UI disappearing after interacting with Horizon’s Tactical.
Wraith
- Fixed an issue with Wraith’s Portals getting destroyed by the Trident.
Bangalore
- Fixed an issue with Bangalore’s missile passing through hatch doors when they are closed in Worlds Edge.
Mirage
- Fixed an issue with Mirage’s decoys not making footstep sounds.
Crypto
- Fixed an issue with Hack consuming two Vault keys if two keys were in Crypto’s inventory.
- Fixed an issue with Hack getting stuck within the Trident when deployed as a passenger and the trident is on a ramp.
Revenant
- Fixed an issue causing other players to teleport with Revenant if they punch Revenant when he has very little health.
- Fixed an issue that didn’t allow Revenant to deploy the Death Totem while on the Trident.
Loba
- Fixed a lot of windows in World’s Edge that prevented Loba’s bracelet from passing through.
Rampart
- Fixed an issue that allowed Rampart to place Sheila while in the Phase Runner.
- Fix an issue where UI elements stayed on screen after using Sheila.
Horizon
- Fixed an issue with Horizon’s abilities not affecting Lifeline’s DOC and Crypto’s drone.