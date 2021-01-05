 Apex Legends bug fixes in Fight Night update: Mirage Decoys, Loba teleport, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends bug fixes in Fight Night update: Mirage Decoys, Loba teleport, more

Published: 5/Jan/2021 12:55

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends’ Fight Night collection event update is swinging into town bringing new cosmetics, legends buffs, weapon changes, and a whole load of bug fixes as well.

Since the Iron Crown event back in Season 2, each Apex Legends season has had its own collection event at some point, bringing in new cosmetics, an heirloom, as well as a Town Takeover, and much more.

Season 7 is getting its collection event in the form of Fight Night – an event that focuses on Pathfinder – with the Forward Scout getting a boxing-themed area on the Olympus map. 

Respawn have already confirmed that the event will see some legend changes too, with both Rampart and Caustic being given slight buffs. On top of that, the devs are also rooting out a number of different bugs, too. 

Pathfinder is the main character for the Fight Night event.

While there are some quality of life changes from Respawn in the patch notes, the bug fixes coming in the January 5th update focus solely on rooting out issues with the legends.

For example, on top of her cooldown buff, Rampart has two bugs being fixed – one where players were able to place her Sheila mini-gun while using the Phase Runner on Olympus, and another where the UI would look a little different after using her Sheila ultimate too. 

Mirage is also getting a bug fix where his decoys will make footsteps again, after players complained that they didn’t. Some players have actually viewed this change as a buff, but we’ll have to wait and see. 

Mirage’s decoys can often leave enemies very confused in the heat of battle.

Not even legend will receive a bug fix, buff, or nerf, however. Only Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic, Crypto, Horizon, Loba, Rampart, Revenant, and Wraith will be tweaked in some way. 

If you want to check out the full patch notes for the Fight Night event, you can do so here. Otherwise, the full list of bug fixes are listed below. 

Apex Legends Fight Night bug fixes

Bloodhound

  • Fixed an issue with Bloodhound’s UI disappearing after interacting with Horizon’s Tactical.

Wraith

  • Fixed an issue with Wraith’s Portals getting destroyed by the Trident.

Bangalore

  • Fixed an issue with Bangalore’s missile passing through hatch doors when they are closed in Worlds Edge.

Mirage

  • Fixed an issue with Mirage’s decoys not making footstep sounds.

Crypto

  • Fixed an issue with Hack consuming two Vault keys if two keys were in Crypto’s inventory.
  • Fixed an issue with Hack getting stuck within the Trident when deployed as a passenger and the trident is on a ramp.

Revenant

  • Fixed an issue causing other players to teleport with Revenant if they punch Revenant when he has very little health.
  • Fixed an issue that didn’t allow Revenant to deploy the Death Totem while on the Trident.

Loba

  • Fixed a lot of windows in World’s Edge that prevented Loba’s bracelet from passing through.

Rampart

  • Fixed an issue that allowed Rampart to place Sheila while in the Phase Runner.
  • Fix an issue where UI elements stayed on screen after using Sheila.

Horizon

  • Fixed an issue with Horizon’s abilities not affecting Lifeline’s DOC and Crypto’s drone.
When is Apex Legends Fight Night collection event? Release date, heirlooms, LTM

Published: 5/Jan/2021 9:57

by Connor Bennett
Fight Night will be the next Collection Event in Apex Legends, with a new Town Takeover themed around Pathfinder, new skins, and even a new LTM. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event. 

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that Apex Legends Season 7’s collection event, Fight Night, will finally be coming to the battle royale.

As is tradition for these events, there will be new cosmetics, a new Pathfinder-themed Town Takeover, as well as plenty more content.  So let’s have a look at exactly what’s in store for players during the event and when it will go live. 

Fight Night event release date & time

After weeks of speculation, rumors, and hints being dropped, it has now been confirmed that the Fight Night collection event will launch on January 5 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET with a few changes coming to legends and weapons. 

If you’re not in the United States, don’t worry, we’ve got the times you’ll need too. The update will be dropping elsewhere on January 6 at 3 PM BRT/6 PM UK/7 PM CET/11:30 PM IST/3 AM JST.

Apex Legends Fight Night skins & cosmetics

In terms of new skins, the trailer showed a few of these off, and it’s been revealed that the Fight Night Collection Event brings another set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics to Apex Legends, to a large selection of our favorite characters.

All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in event specific Apex Packs for the duration of the event.

Each Event Pack will come with one event item and two non-event items at the following drop rates:

  • Event Items: 50% Event Epic, 50% Event Legendary
  • Non-Event Items: 70% Rare, 20% Epic, 10% Legendary

Additionally, if you collect all 24 items, you will receive this glorious Gibraltar heirloom.

New Airdrop Escalation Takeover LTM

With this update, Respawn are giving us the Airdrop Escalation Takeover, with which they say they are “testing out a new approach to LTMs.”

Instead of launching a separate playlist, Airdrop Escalation LTM will be a “takeover” of the normal Apex battle royale but with way more supply drops dotted across the map, letting you loot up quicker than ever before.

Each supply drop contains a fully-kitted weapon of different tiers, depending on the round. For example, Round one’s drops feature level two kitted weapons while Round four’s drops include red armor and crate weapons.

Pathfinder Town Takeover

The Pathfinder Town Takeover launches for the Fight Night collection event.

Pathfinder becomes the latest Legend to orchestrate a Town Takeover in the Apex Games. In this Takeover, entering the ring will prevent any player from using their weapons and any of their abilities. That means you’ve got just one weapon at your disposal: your fists.

And you won’t have to worry about outside interference, either, as players won’t be able to throw projectiles or shoot at you while you’re in the ring, so if you get caught in there you should be safe — at least, for a while.

New rewards from Loot MRVNs

After having been previously decommissioned, MRVNs will now reward players who interact with them in Olympus, producing tiered loot equal to what is shown on their screens. Here’s how to tell what to expect from them:

  • White sad face = Common level 1 loot
  • Neutral blue face = Rare level 2 loot
  • Pleased purple face = Epic level 3 loot
  • Very Happy yellow face = Legendary Level 4 loot

If you shoot a MRVN after collecting your loot, they may drop their arm for you to store in their inventory, and taking this to another MRVN with the missing piece could earn you an extra reward, too. It’s not  yet clear exactly how this will work, or what the rewards will be, during the collection event.

Legend and weapon buffs & nerfs

Some Legends and weapons will be a little different when the Jan 5 update drops…

Finally, Respawn revealed that there would be a number of balancing and quality of life changes in their January 5 patch notes. The main ones players will want to take note of, though, are the nerfs and buffs coming to various legends and weapons.

Caustic and Rampart, for example, are both having their abilities buffed, while the controversial Hemlok assault rifle, as well as the Mastiff shotgun, will be receiving nerfs to better bring them in line with other weapons.

So, that’s just about everything you can expect coming to Apex Legends for the Fight Night collection event, so get ready for some big changes and to get grinding for that Gibby heirloom!