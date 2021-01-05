Apex Legends bug fixes in Fight Night update: Mirage Decoys, Loba teleport, more - Dexerto

Fight Night will be the next Collection Event in Apex Legends, with a new Town Takeover themed around Pathfinder, new skins, and even a new LTM. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event.

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that Apex Legends Season 7’s collection event, Fight Night, will finally be coming to the battle royale.

As is tradition for these events, there will be new cosmetics, a new Pathfinder-themed Town Takeover, as well as plenty more content. So let’s have a look at exactly what’s in store for players during the event and when it will go live.

Fight Night event release date & time

After weeks of speculation, rumors, and hints being dropped, it has now been confirmed that the Fight Night collection event will launch on January 5 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET with a few changes coming to legends and weapons.

If you’re not in the United States, don’t worry, we’ve got the times you’ll need too. The update will be dropping elsewhere on January 6 at 3 PM BRT/6 PM UK/7 PM CET/11:30 PM IST/3 AM JST.

Breaking: Update time for the Fight Night event has changed! ⏰ Jan 5: 10AM PT / 11AM MT / 12PM CT / 1PM ET / 3PM BRT / 6PM UK / 7PM UK / 11:30PM IST Jan 6: 3AM JST / 5AM AEDT pic.twitter.com/2RpARe4aAO — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 5, 2021

Apex Legends Fight Night skins & cosmetics

In terms of new skins, the trailer showed a few of these off, and it’s been revealed that the Fight Night Collection Event brings another set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics to Apex Legends, to a large selection of our favorite characters.

All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in event specific Apex Packs for the duration of the event.

Each Event Pack will come with one event item and two non-event items at the following drop rates:

Event Items : 50% Event Epic, 50% Event Legendary

: 50% Event Epic, 50% Event Legendary Non-Event Items: 70% Rare, 20% Epic, 10% Legendary

Additionally, if you collect all 24 items, you will receive this glorious Gibraltar heirloom.

Thoughts on Gibraltar's Heirloom? pic.twitter.com/BcC1mQt4MX — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 1, 2021

New Airdrop Escalation Takeover LTM

With this update, Respawn are giving us the Airdrop Escalation Takeover, with which they say they are “testing out a new approach to LTMs.”

Instead of launching a separate playlist, Airdrop Escalation LTM will be a “takeover” of the normal Apex battle royale but with way more supply drops dotted across the map, letting you loot up quicker than ever before.

Each supply drop contains a fully-kitted weapon of different tiers, depending on the round. For example, Round one’s drops feature level two kitted weapons while Round four’s drops include red armor and crate weapons.

Pathfinder Town Takeover

Pathfinder becomes the latest Legend to orchestrate a Town Takeover in the Apex Games. In this Takeover, entering the ring will prevent any player from using their weapons and any of their abilities. That means you’ve got just one weapon at your disposal: your fists.

And you won’t have to worry about outside interference, either, as players won’t be able to throw projectiles or shoot at you while you’re in the ring, so if you get caught in there you should be safe — at least, for a while.

New rewards from Loot MRVNs

After having been previously decommissioned, MRVNs will now reward players who interact with them in Olympus, producing tiered loot equal to what is shown on their screens. Here’s how to tell what to expect from them:

White sad face = Common level 1 loot

Neutral blue face = Rare level 2 loot

Pleased purple face = Epic level 3 loot

Very Happy yellow face = Legendary Level 4 loot

If you shoot a MRVN after collecting your loot, they may drop their arm for you to store in their inventory, and taking this to another MRVN with the missing piece could earn you an extra reward, too. It’s not yet clear exactly how this will work, or what the rewards will be, during the collection event.

Legend and weapon buffs & nerfs

Finally, Respawn revealed that there would be a number of balancing and quality of life changes in their January 5 patch notes. The main ones players will want to take note of, though, are the nerfs and buffs coming to various legends and weapons.

Caustic and Rampart, for example, are both having their abilities buffed, while the controversial Hemlok assault rifle, as well as the Mastiff shotgun, will be receiving nerfs to better bring them in line with other weapons.

So, that’s just about everything you can expect coming to Apex Legends for the Fight Night collection event, so get ready for some big changes and to get grinding for that Gibby heirloom!