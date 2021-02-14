Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends buff idea for Octane would give him an explosive change

Published: 14/Feb/2021 14:29

by Joe Craven
Octane over grenade in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

One Octane main has devised a simple buff for the Adrenaline Junkie, which would see him launched into the upper echelons of the Apex Legends character pool.

With Season 8 now well underway, players are figuring themselves out in the new POIs and meta. While the focus is on eccentric Aussie Fuse, other characters are always getting changes too.

One of these is Octane, the Adrenaline Junkie originally added back in Season 1. While Octane is certainly not dwindling around the bottom tiers of Apex Legends characters, it’s hard to argue he is anything more than a solid option in the game’s current meta.

As such, fans of the speedster have been considering buff options in the event Respawn look to strengthen him. One Redditor – ‘Toad_R’ – has done just that, suggesting an improvement to Octane’s jump pads that has proved immensely popular with fans.

Octane pose
Respawn Entertainment
Octane was released into Apex Legends nearly two years ago, back in March 2019.

The suggestion would give Octane players the option to rig their Launch Pad to explode when used by an enemy. However, this option would only be available to Octanes if they were also carrying a grenade, something they lose in the act of rigging the Launch Pad.

The player explains: “If rigged, you lose that grenade, but you throw a ‘rigged jump-pad’. You and your teammates can use it as normal, but if an enemy tries to use it, the Pad blows up in the process, giving the jump boost but causing damage and being destroyed afterwards.”

There was also justification given, with the player stating that, in their opinion, it fits with Octane’s character, improves the versatility of his Launch Pad, and reduces the likelihood of enemies giving chase if an Octane has attempted a speedy escape.

Octane buff idea from Reddit
Reddit: Toad_R
The buff idea, in full. It would probably be very annoying to play against though.

Unfortunately, Respawn’s Lead Game Designer on Apex, Daniel Klein, responded to ask why Octane would need a buff given his current state. After all, his jump pad was given some major changes in the Season 8 update already.

As previously mentioned, Octane is far from the best legend in the game, but he remains clear of some of its weaker options like Rampart.

It’s fair to assume that Respawn will look to buff the weakest before turning their attention to Octane.

Apex Legends

All leaked Apex Legends hop-ups & attachments

Published: 14/Feb/2021 14:00

by Connor Bennett
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends currently has a small pool of hop-ups for select weapons, but others have been identified through game files, and never released. Here are all the uncovered hop-ups and if they’ll be releasing any time soon. 

As Respawn Entertainment have added new content to Apex Legends in the form of legends, weapons, skins, attachments, and skins, dataminers and leakers have gotten their hands on details about unreleased items.

For the most part, these have been hop-ups. Even though the current loot pool only contains a handful of these attachments, fans are always looking out for more and hoping that their favorite weapon is handed a hop-up.

With Season 8 underway, more of these have been leaked. So, we’ll get into a full list of them, what they might do, and if they might still be coming to the Apex Games.

Apex Legends Double Tap Trigger Hop Up
Respawn Entertainment
Double Tap Trigger was one of Apex’s best hop-ups but it was removed in Season 8.

Armorsmith

The most recent hop-up leak has come in the form of the Armorsmith, which leakers found in the game’s files following Season 8’s first hotfix.

According to leaks, it bears a resemblance to the once-popular Disruptor Rounds hop-up as it would go on the RE-45 and Alternator weapons. Though, instead of dealing additional damage, it would help you boost your shield at a faster rate than normal.

Compared to some of the other leaked attachments we’ve seen, it’s possible that this one is released at some point in the future, and perhaps as early as Season 9.

Apex Legends red evo shield glowing
Respawn/EA
The Armorsmith hop up would presumably boost your shield earn rate.

Heatsink

Aside from the Armorsmith, Season 8 has also brought leaks about a hop-up known as Heatsink. First leaked back in Season 6, more voicelines have been added for Horizon and Fuse in season 7 and 8 respectively. There is not much to go on about the hop-up, aside from these voice lines from the current roster of Apex characters.

What is interesting, however, is that the name has popped up in multiple fan concepts before, each suggesting it could help the L-Star and Charge Rifle.

Incendiary Rounds

Throwing it all the way back to 2019, the Incendiary Rounds leak is a bit less cryptic than others. As the name suggests, it’d just be bullets that deal fire damage when used.

Given that Fuse is now in Apex, and his kit revolves around fire, it could have been a perfect addition for the Aussie-voiced legend. Though, since it’s been a while since the attachment was leaked, and we’ve heard nothing since, it could have been scrapped by Respawn. 

Sentinel hop-up & gold sniper stock

A similar cryptic hop-up leak has also surfaced about sniper rifles. Previously, leaks suggested that snipers would be getting a golden sniper stock, similarly to the autoloader magazine that’s now available, but that hasn’t happened. 

In Season 8, there’s a hop-up spot on the Sentinel, sparking further rumors. Though, Respawn have said it’s just a visual bug, so make of that what you wil.. 

Currently, only the Longbow sniper can use a hop-up in Apex – the Skullpiercer Rifling – but maybe more will be coming in the future. Sniper users certainly hope so.

Apex Legends Season 8 new hop up
Respawn Entertainment
A new Hop-Up for the Sentinel could be in the works.

As Apex continues to expand and move into new seasons, more hop-ups will likely be uncovered, but it could be cases where the devs are just testing ideas rather than adding them. 

We’ll continue to update this post with any more hop-ups and attachments that are leaked.