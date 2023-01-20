Apex Legends bots spotted “ratting for XP” in pubs to level up accounts

Apex Legends players have started spotting more and more XP bots in their matches, often found in big groups standing together in the corner of a map.

When discussing the biggest issues facing Apex Legends, cheating and the use of third-party software will always be a topic the community raises.

This is because it directly affects a player’s gameplay experience and takes the competitive integrity out of Respawn’s battle royale, especially in Ranked.

However, a problem that often goes under the radar is XP bots as they’re not considered overly harmful. Usually, these scripts will just land a Legend into the map and occasionally melee or shoot to ensure they’re not kicked from a game.

Despite this, recently a lot more of them have been spotted and if their numbers continue to rise, it could ruin the balance and flow of matches.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends bots AFK in matches to farm XP and level up.

XP bot farms spotted in Apex Legends matches

During a pubs match, Reddit user Metaphysical ran into four default skin Lifeline’s punching a wall in a group. Despite firing at them and knocking all of them down, none of the enemies fought back or moved.

As expected, this left Metaphysical confused, but it turns out the foes were not real players, just bots farming XP to level up accounts.

As explained by another user, “they’re illicit bots ratting for XP so whoever’s running the bot farm can sell the account on the off-chance an heirloom drops in their free packs.”

The reason the Lifelines were meleeing was to avoid them from getting kicked from the match, allowing the bots to gain the maximum amount of XP.

While it’s possible the bot farm is attempting to unlock an Heirloom, it’s also likely they’re being boosted up to level 20 to play Ranked. Following this, accounts are boosted to a desired rank and then sold off to someone who doesn’t want to earn the RP on their own.

Although XP bots do not affect gameplay and often result in a set of free kills to the player that finds them, they still disrupt the balance and flow of a match.

It’ll be interesting to see if Respawn cracks down on them in the future, or whether they’d prefer to focus on improving the anti-cheat and eradicating hackers.