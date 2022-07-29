Insane Apex Legends tribute to Bloodhound found in a field in Japan

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Publisher Electronic Arts and an organization in Koshigaya City, Japan, have created a Bloodhound-inspired Apex Legends rice paddy art that features a QR code.

Bloodhound counted among the eight original Apex Legends heroes, which launched alongside the game in February 2019.

In the three-plus years since then, the Respawn-created title has become a worldwide phenomenon for players of all ages.

As such, it hardly comes as a surprise that Apex Legends was the second most talked about game on Twitter in 2021.

Twitter Gaming statistics also indicate Japan may have led the charge on this front, considering its status as the country that tweeted about gaming the most last year.

Apex Legends-inspired rice paddy art created in Japan

EAA!! Here’s the Bloodhound rice paddy art located in Saitama Prefecture.

It seems Japan’s love for Apex Legends knows no bounds, either. Japanese publication EAA!! reports that EA teamed up with the Koshigaya Rice Paddy Art Executive Committee in Koshigaya City, Japan to sponsor the creation of Bloodhound rice paddy art.

Located in Saitama Prefecture, a second Apex Legends-branded design also constitutes Japan’s first-ever “QR code rice paddy art.” According to EAA!!, those who want to visit the 50m x 50m field art can view it from a train window.

Yorozoonews noted that rice field art has played an integral role in Koshigaya City tourism since 2010. It makes sense, then, that publisher Electronic Arts chose this as a promotional tool since it wants “Japanese users to feel close to the game.”

Given that Apex Legends Season 14 is due to release early next month on August 9, now seems as good a time as any for EA to invest in grand gestures abroad.

Notably, the upcoming season will introduce players to an all-new playable Legend, Vantage, along with changes to the King Canyon map.