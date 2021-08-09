Apex Legends Bangalore Edition: Exclusive skins leaked, release date, price

A set of leaks has showcased the Bangalore Edition bundle that’s coming to Apex Legends, but how much will it cost, and when can we expect it to be released?

Legend edition bundles are some of the most sought-after cosmetics in Apex, with players eagerly waiting for a new set to be announced.

With Lifeline, Bloodhound, Octane, Pathfinder, Gibralter, and Mirage being the only characters on the shortlist so far, it’s nearly time for Respawn to announce who’s turn it is next.

Well, thanks to a set of leaks, we now know that the answer is Bangalore. The Professional Solider’s entire cosmetic bundle has even been revealed and it’s obvious the designers have gone for a superhero-style theme.

Bangalore Edition cosmetic bundle leaked

On August 5, reliable Apex leaker KralRindo showcased the Bangalore edition cosmetic bundle on Twitter.

While the majority of the Professional Solider’s skins are relatively minimal, the ‘Super Solider’ skin included in the Legend edition bundle certainly breaks that trend.

The entire set includes the Super Solider skin, a legendary G7 scout skin, an icon, a charm, and of course, some Apex coins.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by Respawn, we can expect the bundle to be sold on the store for $19.99, as that’s what every other Legend edition has been available for.

When is the Bangalore Edition releasing in Apex Legends?

It’s difficult to know exactly when the Bangalore edition will be released as Respawn has not officially announced the bundle just yet.

However, based on the fact that the Mirage edition was released roughly two weeks after the launch of Season 9, we can assume that Bangalore’s bundle will do the same when it comes to Season 10.

So, it shouldn’t be too long before Bangalore mains can pick up the ‘Super Soldier’ skin and start sniping people down with the new legendary G7 cosmetic.

Make sure you follow @alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.