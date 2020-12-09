 Apex Legends Bangalore buff would be perfect Thermite Grenade counter - Dexerto
Apex Legends Bangalore buff would be perfect Thermite Grenade counter

Published: 9/Dec/2020 14:42

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player has come up with a simple buff concept for Bangalore that would allow her to extinguish Thermite Grenades with her Smoke Launcher tactical.

Bangalore has been apart of the roster of characters since the game’s release back in 2019. She’s always been immensely popular with fans of the title and has the most straightforward soldier-like kit and abilities.

This makes her a go-to Legend for players who are seeking a typical FPS character. However, some fans believe her abilities are a little one dimensional and have suggested a few buffs that would add an extra level of depth to her kit.

One proposal has garnered a lot of attention on Reddit, involving a new function for her tactical.

Respawn Entertainment
There were 8 in-game Legends to choose from at the launch of Apex Legends.

Apex player suggests simple buff for Bangalore

The suggestion comes from Reddit user ZuVielPizza, who proposes Bangalore’s smoke should be able to counter Thermite Grenades.

The buff would allow players to extinguish the nades with her tactical ability by directly firing the smoke at the fire. This would permit Bangalore players to push through fire and play more aggressively.

ZuVielPizza also suggests that the ‘Smoke Launcher’ ability should be able to put out burning teammates. This would give her tactical ability a defensive use that squad’s with great communication could use effectively.

This is just an example of a simple idea that adds an extra level of depth to a Legend’s kit.

Simple Bangalore Buff concept from r/apexlegends

Overall, it’s a great idea for a simple and interesting buff to Bangalore. Often, a Legend doesn’t need a huge change or revamped ability, though just adding a small buff like this can be extremely satisfying for players.

It keeps the Legend’s gameplay fresh and gives veteran Bangalore players a new mechanic to learn. Fingers crossed for those who main her, Respawn takes notes and opt to implement this change in the near future.

How to fix Apex Legends input delay on Steam

Published: 9/Dec/2020 13:54

by James Busby
Respawn Entertainment

Many players have been having input delay problems with the Steam version of Apex Legends, but this simple fix should put an end to any issues. 

Input delay in any game is incredibly frustrating, especially in FPS titles where quick reactions are needed to net yourself those game-winning kills. Firefights in Apex Legends can be incredibly quick and even the slightest bit of input lag can scarper your chances of snagging that all-important victory. This is particularly true at higher tiers of play where games are incredibly competitive. 

Unfortunately, a number of Apex Legends players have found that the game will often delay their inputs when running the Steam version of the game. Of course, this isn’t exactly ideal when you’re trying to frag out. Fortunately, one Apex player has found a fix. 

How to fix Apex Legends input delay

Apex Legends Steam
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ Steam version may have some nice bonuses, but it’s not without its problems.

Twitter user,@Jxneyy_ has discovered a fix that eliminates input lag when playing Apex Legends through Steam. It’s incredibly easy to fix and only takes a couple of seconds to improve your gameplay. In order to do this, simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Head over to your Steam Library.
  2. Click on Apex Legends.
  3. Select Manage (the cogwheel on the right of the screen).
  4. Scroll down to Properties.
  5. Click on Set launch options.

Once you’ve done the above, simply type ‘+fps_max’ followed by the frames your monitor is set to. For example, if you have a 144Hz monitor, then simply type ‘+fps_max144’ to instantly eliminate any input lag. 

How to check monitor refresh rate

ASUS ROG
Checking your monitor refresh rate is incredibly easy.

If you can’t remember what your monitor refresh rate is or simply wish to double check, then use the following steps: 

  1. Right-click the Windows desktop.
  2. Click Display settings.
  3. Click Advanced display settings.

Once you’ve done that, you will be able to see your monitor’s resolution and refresh rate. Simply use the refresh rate shown when configuring your Apex Legends Steam launch options. 

So there you have it, a quick fix that will instantly eliminate input delay in the Steam version of Apex Legends. If you’ve found this guide helpful, then be sure to check out our other Apex Legends content right here on Dexerto.