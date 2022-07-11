Apex Legends Arenas mode is completely glitching out

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

A new glitch in Apex Legends’ Arenas mode is making it difficult for players to engage with the shop menu.

Respawn Entertainment deployed Arenas as a permanent Apex Legends game mode in early 2021, inviting players to take part in frenetic 3v3 battles.

The two to three-round skirmishes may have scaled back some of Apex Legends’ signature chaos, but Arenas remains susceptible to the occasional hiccup.

Last year, for instance, Ranked Arenas players found themselves combating an issue that rendered Crypto’s aerial drones useless. Now yet another error is causing problems in Arenas.

Apex Legends user encounters odd Arenas glitch

Electronic Arts Players have noticed errors when trying to navigate the shop in Arenas.

Apex Legends player and Redditor RagingRaptor11 recently shared a gameplay clip of a strange bug in the Arenas mode shop.

The video begins normally, then takes a turn whenever the player tries purchasing certain items. For example, the menu randomly closes when the player attempts to buy an Arc Star.

A similar problem rears its head when as RagingRaptor11 prepares to grab a Shield Battery. Apparently, the shop isn’t the only trouble spot.

Redditors aftabtaimoor61, Rugin100, and a few others said they, too, have encountered the same bug while playing Arenas mode.

And bigbon27 noted how this seemingly innocuous glitch could prove extra frustrating if a player’s unable to choose their loadout before the countdown ends because the screen repeatedly closes at random.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t serve as the only glitch upsetting members of the Apex Legends community. A bug involving Wraith’s Into the Void ability has also caused quite the stir of late, leaving many who attempt to activate the tactical ability venerable to incoming attacks.

Loba’s broken tactical recently resulted in a few angry players, as well. Hopefully, these Apex Legends hiccups and others will receive a fix in the near future.