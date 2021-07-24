Apex Legends Arenas bug hints at Mastiff hop-up coming in Season 10

As Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence inches closer to release on August 3, some eagle-eyed fans spotted something in Arenas that could hint at big changes coming to the Mastiff shotgun in the form of a shiny new hop-up slot.

Season 9 of Apex Legends is officially in its wind-down phase, as the hype for Season 10 — otherwise known as Emergence — continues to heat up, with EA and Respawn Entertainment fueling the fire via new trailers, media, and info on the hit BR’s tenth season.

While most of the new content is being drip-fed to players ahead of next season’s launch, there are plenty of unconfirmed leaks and rumors making the rounds amongst the community as they are caught up in the massive hype train barreling its way towards August 3.

In one case of a potential (but officially unconfirmed) leak, players noticed something about the Mastiff shotgun in the game’s Arenas mode that seemed off: the weapon’s upgraded version contains a hop-up slot, something that, by all accounts, shouldn’t exist in the game.

Reports of the curious occurrence first began to spread after one player shared their discovery on Reddit. “In Arenas, [the] upgraded Mastiff has a hop-up slot,” they pointed out, then wondered, “possible hop-up for [the] Mastiff incoming, or just a bug?”

Many others believed this was an unintentional indicator that the Mastiff — which has been largely surpassed by the EVA-8 and Peacekeeper in Season 9 — might be receiving a buff in Season 10, in the form of this unconfirmed hop-up attachment.

“I would take a hop-up for the Mastiff that lets you reload two shots at a time instead of one,” a fellow Redditor replied. “It’s gotta be a choke to offset that [inconsistent damage], or have it built-in to toggle like Shatter Caps,” a second comment speculated.

Another player wondered if the slot was meant to hold the previously leaked Incendiary Rounds hop-up. First revealed (unintentionally) all the way back in 2019, the attachment never actually made it into the game, but many believe it would be a perfect fit for the shotgun.

Others recalled a similar situation that occurred in the final days of Season 8, prior to the Sentinel sniper rifle receiving a slot for the Deadeye’s Tempo hop-up in Season 9. “The Sentinel had the same slot [appear] before this season, so maybe [the same thing is happening now],” one player speculated.

Respawn have yet to confirm any major weapon changes coming next season, other than the addition of a new LMG: the Rampage. It remains to be seen whether this is simply a visual bug, or a hint that the Mastiff is receiving a buff in Season 10, but we will keep you updated as more details become available.