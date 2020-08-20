Apex Legends April 20 patch notes: Devotion nerf, Rampart fixes, more

Respawn are pushing a new update for Apex Legends that’s going to address a few bugs with Rampart while also nerfing the Devotion after its transition to ground loot.

Season 6 premiered with a bang, as the Apex community have taken quite nicely to new Legend, Rampart. However, the player base noticed that her ability kit included a few bugs that made her daunting to play, most of which have now been patched

Moreover, the Devotion's switch from being exclusively in supply drops to now available as floor loot had caused the light machine gun to reign chaos on opponents.

Respawn are aiming to address that immediately by giving the gun more recoil while slightly nerfing its damage. There could be more patches to the Devotion, but those will come at a later date.

Check out the full patch notes below with all of the contents in the Apex Legends August 20 update, courtesy of Respawn.

Apex Legends August 20 update patch notes

Addresses the following:

Rampart Amped Wall client error in softened gore locales

Fix a server error causing immediate disconnects when Rampart puts down a wall

Fix an error caused in some instances where a player is on Rampart's turret when it is destroyed

Issue around specific Bloodhound skin getting a stretched neck while using Rampart turret. We are still working on this issue for Lifeline's Guardian Angel skin

Rampart's "Boom" finisher line from playing across the map

Kill stat tracking for R-99 not displaying properly

Additionally, we are publishing a playlist update later today to do the following:

Reduce Devotion damage [17 -> 16] , and increases recoil - these are quick changes we can make now, more adjustments to Devotion that take more time to do will come later.

Reduce number of Devotions and Turbochargers spawned

Reduced number of gold helms, gold backpacks and gold incap shields

We are still looking at tweaks and changes coming in the next few weeks.