Apex Legends ALGS Summer Circuit Playoffs final placements & results

After two days of many intense matches, the Apex Legends Global Series Summer Circuit Playoffs are over and four teams have been crowned regional champions of the ALGS Summer Circuit.

After months of preparation and build-up, the event has finally concluded with four teams taking their victory in their respective regions and crowning themselves as the champions.

In APAC North, Black Bird Ventus took home $15,000 as they made first place with 79 points. On the other side, LYNX TH won with 89 points and pocketed $15,000 as they came first place in APAC South.

Counter Logic Gaming are the winners of the Americas regional tournament with 94 points, receiving a prize pool share of $36,000. Last but not least, GnaskeStrafeDel took home an identical share of $36,000 as they won the tournament in EMEA region with 71 points.

Final Placements

APAC North Winner - BlackBird Ventus

Apex Legends Global Series - Summer Circuit Playoffs総合優勝きました 応援ありがとうございます！！！！ pic.twitter.com/fPibjqAXtT — DizzyMizLizyy (@DizzyMizLizyy) September 12, 2020

Despite coming in at third place in the APAC North regional playoffs, Japanese esports org BlackBird Ventus took home their region's Summer Circuit crown, finishing ahead of T1 and OP.GG, who were first and second in the tournament, respectively.

ALGS Placements Team Tournament Points ALGS Points $ USD 1st BlackBird Ventus 79 4,500 $15,000 2nd T1 82 4,350 $10,200 3rd OP.GG 80 4,275 $6,750 4th JUPITER VEGA 63 4,200 $4,725 5th SunSister God 58 4,125 $3,480 6th Crazy Raccoon 56 4,050 $2,700 7th Way Myriad 46 3,975 $2,025 8th MUSCLEKingdom 42 3,900 $1,350 9th JUPITER XENA 42 3,825 $1,110 10th Hybrid Eclipse Arise 36 3,750 $960 11th GTS Temporary 35 3,675 $840 12th Connect Gaming 34 3,600 $780 13th REJECT 28 3,525 $720 14th LFT 28 3,450 $660 15th Luster7 28 3,375 $600 16th ZERO doragon 27 3,300 $540 17th SCARZ Black 25 3,225 $480 18th Crest Gaming 21 3,150 $420 19th SCARZ White 18 3,075 $360 20th CrazyCatsCosmo IXiA 14 3,000 $300

APAC South winner - LYNX TH

LYNX TH was ahead of the crowd during the ALGS Summer Circuit. The team devastated their opponents with 89 points in the final scoring, which is over 30 points ahead of DreamFire who placed second, and MiTH T2 who placed third.

ALGS Placements Team Tournament Points ALGS Points $ USD 1st LYNX TH 89 4,500 $15,000 2nd DreamFire 56 4,350 $10,200 3rd MiTH T2 54 4,275 $6,750 4th iG 53 4,200 $4,725 5th EXO 52 4,125 $3,480 6th MiTH T1 50 4,050 $2,700 7th Thonburi 47 3,975 $2,025 8th Xavier Esports 37 3,900 $1,350 9th Athaim 36 3,825 $1,110 10th JESTER 33 3,750 $960 11th Morph Team 33 3,675 $840 12th RedSea Perangai 27 3,600 $780 13th HEKTIIK 26 3,525 $720 14th AG 26 3,450 $660 15th WPACK ALPHA 26 3,375 $600 16th WPACK ARCTIC 23 3,300 $540 17th WTFRangers 22 3,225 $480 18th Griefing Apes 16 3,150 $420 19th 1NL 12 3,075 $360 20th AF Hexa 3 3,000 $300

Americas winner - Counter Logic Gaming

Complexity took first place in the Americas Playoffs in convincing fashion, but it was not enough to unseat Counter Logic Gaming's in the grand scheme of things, as CLG's second-place finish was good enough to see them come out on top of the regional standings.

Placements Team Tournament Points ALGS Points $ USD 1st Counter Logic Gaming 82 4,500 $36,000 2nd Complexity Gaming 94 4,350 $25,250 3rd Flying Drone 70 4,275 $18,000 4th NRG Esports 63 4,200 $12,600 5th AimAssist 60 4,125 $9,000 6th Team SoloMid 54 4,050 $7,200 7th Sentinels 52 3,975 $5,400 8th 303 Esports 49 3,900 $3,600 9th Team Liquid 48 3,825 $3,150 10th Rogue 40 3,750 $2,700 11th HRN 36 3,675 $2,520 12th Da Squaaad 33 3,600 $2,340 13th Team Superior 32 3,525 $2,160 14th CPTL eSports 25 3,450 $1,980 15th BRAZUCAS 23 3,375 $1,800 16th Sola Fide 23 3,300 $1,620 17th smile 20 3,225 $1,440 18th Millions Gaming 17 3,150 $1,260 19th Yeet Squad 10 3,075 $1,080 20th GODSENT 10 3,000 $900

EMEA winner - GnaskeStrafeDel

Here's how it ended! @GnaskeStrafeDel defeat @TheNorthIsHere to take 1st place and $36,000! ? pic.twitter.com/Ij7wxpaPHK — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) September 13, 2020

GnaskeStrafeDel performed exceptionally during the EMEA regional tournament. The team popped off and ended the tournament with the second placing team, North pushing into them aggressively outside the zone, in hopes to surprise GnaskeStrafeDel.

Placements Team Tournament Points ALGS Points $ USD 1st GnaskeStrafeDel 71 4,500 $36,000 2nd North 60 4,350 $25,250 3rd K1CK 50 4,275 $18,000 4th Nessy 45 4,200 $12,600 5th TI 45 4,125 $9,000 6th Luminosity Gaming 42 4,050 $7,200 7th Gambit 38 3,975 $5,400 8th Alliance 37 3,900 $3,600 9th MajorPushers 33 3,825 $3,150 10th FlavorOfTheMouth 29 3,750 $2,700 11th Les cités de France 28 3,675 $2,520 12th LZR 28 3,600 $2,340 13th Varazze 25 3,525 $2,160 14th OUTSIDERS 23 3,450 $1,980 15th ad hoc gaming 20 3,375 $1,800 16th Exorcism 11 3,300 $1,620 17th FB 10 3,225 $1,440 18th GO 5 3,150 $1,260 19th 25 Esports 5 3,075 $1,080 20th Lava City Boys 4 3,000 $900

Tournament Format

ALGS Summer Circuit Playoffs featured tournaments in Super Regions. Each team in each region earned points through kills and placements in games. The team with the most victories and kills earned standing points that led them higher up in tournament placements.

Point Distribution Place Points Kill Points 1 per kill 1st 12 2nd 9 3rd 7 4th 5 5th 4 6 - 7th 3 8 - 10th 2 11 - 15th 1 16- 20th 0

The Apex Legends Global Series will continue with its Autumn Circuit, with qualifiers starting on October 5. The Playoffs commence on December 19.