Apex Legends ALGS Summer Circuit Playoffs final placements & results

After two days of many intense matches, the Apex Legends Global Series Summer Circuit Playoffs are over and four teams have been crowned regional champions of the ALGS Summer Circuit.
After months of preparation and build-up, the event has finally concluded with four teams taking their victory in their respective regions and crowning themselves as the champions.
In APAC North, Black Bird Ventus took home $15,000 as they made first place with 79 points. On the other side, LYNX TH won with 89 points and pocketed $15,000 as they came first place in APAC South.
Counter Logic Gaming are the winners of the Americas regional tournament with 94 points, receiving a prize pool share of $36,000. Last but not least, GnaskeStrafeDel took home an identical share of $36,000 as they won the tournament in EMEA region with 71 points.
Final Placements
APAC North Winner - BlackBird Ventus
Apex Legends Global Series - Summer Circuit Playoffs総合優勝きました 応援ありがとうございます！！！！ pic.twitter.com/fPibjqAXtT
— DizzyMizLizyy (@DizzyMizLizyy) September 12, 2020
Despite coming in at third place in the APAC North regional playoffs, Japanese esports org BlackBird Ventus took home their region's Summer Circuit crown, finishing ahead of T1 and OP.GG, who were first and second in the tournament, respectively.
|ALGS Placements
|Team
|Tournament Points
|ALGS Points
|$ USD
|1st
|BlackBird Ventus
|79
|4,500
|$15,000
|2nd
|T1
|82
|4,350
|$10,200
|3rd
|OP.GG
|80
|4,275
|$6,750
|4th
|JUPITER VEGA
|63
|4,200
|$4,725
|5th
|SunSister God
|58
|4,125
|$3,480
|6th
|Crazy Raccoon
|56
|4,050
|$2,700
|7th
|Way Myriad
|46
|3,975
|$2,025
|8th
|MUSCLEKingdom
|42
|3,900
|$1,350
|9th
|JUPITER XENA
|42
|3,825
|$1,110
|10th
|Hybrid Eclipse Arise
|36
|3,750
|$960
|11th
|GTS Temporary
|35
|3,675
|$840
|12th
|Connect Gaming
|34
|3,600
|$780
|13th
|REJECT
|28
|3,525
|$720
|14th
|LFT
|28
|3,450
|$660
|15th
|Luster7
|28
|3,375
|$600
|16th
|ZERO doragon
|27
|3,300
|$540
|17th
|SCARZ Black
|25
|3,225
|$480
|18th
|Crest Gaming
|21
|3,150
|$420
|19th
|SCARZ White
|18
|3,075
|$360
|20th
|CrazyCatsCosmo IXiA
|14
|3,000
|$300
APAC South winner - LYNX TH
LYNX TH was ahead of the crowd during the ALGS Summer Circuit. The team devastated their opponents with 89 points in the final scoring, which is over 30 points ahead of DreamFire who placed second, and MiTH T2 who placed third.
|ALGS Placements
|Team
|Tournament Points
|ALGS Points
|$ USD
|1st
|LYNX TH
|89
|4,500
|$15,000
|2nd
|DreamFire
|56
|4,350
|$10,200
|3rd
|MiTH T2
|54
|4,275
|$6,750
|4th
|iG
|53
|4,200
|$4,725
|5th
|EXO
|52
|4,125
|$3,480
|6th
|MiTH T1
|50
|4,050
|$2,700
|7th
|Thonburi
|47
|3,975
|$2,025
|8th
|Xavier Esports
|37
|3,900
|$1,350
|9th
|Athaim
|36
|3,825
|$1,110
|10th
|JESTER
|33
|3,750
|$960
|11th
|Morph Team
|33
|3,675
|$840
|12th
|RedSea Perangai
|27
|3,600
|$780
|13th
|HEKTIIK
|26
|3,525
|$720
|14th
|AG
|26
|3,450
|$660
|15th
|WPACK ALPHA
|26
|3,375
|$600
|16th
|WPACK ARCTIC
|23
|3,300
|$540
|17th
|WTFRangers
|22
|3,225
|$480
|18th
|Griefing Apes
|16
|3,150
|$420
|19th
|1NL
|12
|3,075
|$360
|20th
|AF Hexa
|3
|3,000
|$300
Americas winner - Counter Logic Gaming
Complexity took first place in the Americas Playoffs in convincing fashion, but it was not enough to unseat Counter Logic Gaming's in the grand scheme of things, as CLG's second-place finish was good enough to see them come out on top of the regional standings.
|Placements
|Team
|Tournament Points
|ALGS Points
|$ USD
|1st
|Counter Logic Gaming
|82
|4,500
|$36,000
|2nd
|Complexity Gaming
|94
|4,350
|$25,250
|3rd
|Flying Drone
|70
|4,275
|$18,000
|4th
|NRG Esports
|63
|4,200
|$12,600
|5th
|AimAssist
|60
|4,125
|$9,000
|6th
|Team SoloMid
|54
|4,050
|$7,200
|7th
|Sentinels
|52
|3,975
|$5,400
|8th
|303 Esports
|49
|3,900
|$3,600
|9th
|Team Liquid
|48
|3,825
|$3,150
|10th
|Rogue
|40
|3,750
|$2,700
|11th
|HRN
|36
|3,675
|$2,520
|12th
|Da Squaaad
|33
|3,600
|$2,340
|13th
|Team Superior
|32
|3,525
|$2,160
|14th
|CPTL eSports
|25
|3,450
|$1,980
|15th
|BRAZUCAS
|23
|3,375
|$1,800
|16th
|Sola Fide
|23
|3,300
|$1,620
|17th
|smile
|20
|3,225
|$1,440
|18th
|Millions Gaming
|17
|3,150
|$1,260
|19th
|Yeet Squad
|10
|3,075
|$1,080
|20th
|GODSENT
|10
|3,000
|$900
EMEA winner - GnaskeStrafeDel
Here's how it ended! @GnaskeStrafeDel defeat @TheNorthIsHere to take 1st place and $36,000! ? pic.twitter.com/Ij7wxpaPHK
— Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) September 13, 2020
GnaskeStrafeDel performed exceptionally during the EMEA regional tournament. The team popped off and ended the tournament with the second placing team, North pushing into them aggressively outside the zone, in hopes to surprise GnaskeStrafeDel.
|Placements
|Team
|Tournament Points
|ALGS Points
|$ USD
|1st
|GnaskeStrafeDel
|71
|4,500
|$36,000
|2nd
|North
|60
|4,350
|$25,250
|3rd
|K1CK
|50
|4,275
|$18,000
|4th
|Nessy
|45
|4,200
|$12,600
|5th
|TI
|45
|4,125
|$9,000
|6th
|Luminosity Gaming
|42
|4,050
|$7,200
|7th
|Gambit
|38
|3,975
|$5,400
|8th
|Alliance
|37
|3,900
|$3,600
|9th
|MajorPushers
|33
|3,825
|$3,150
|10th
|FlavorOfTheMouth
|29
|3,750
|$2,700
|11th
|Les cités de France
|28
|3,675
|$2,520
|12th
|LZR
|28
|3,600
|$2,340
|13th
|Varazze
|25
|3,525
|$2,160
|14th
|OUTSIDERS
|23
|3,450
|$1,980
|15th
|ad hoc gaming
|20
|3,375
|$1,800
|16th
|Exorcism
|11
|3,300
|$1,620
|17th
|FB
|10
|3,225
|$1,440
|18th
|GO
|5
|3,150
|$1,260
|19th
|25 Esports
|5
|3,075
|$1,080
|20th
|Lava City Boys
|4
|3,000
|$900
Tournament Format
ALGS Summer Circuit Playoffs featured tournaments in Super Regions. Each team in each region earned points through kills and placements in games. The team with the most victories and kills earned standing points that led them higher up in tournament placements.
|Point Distribution
|Place
|Points
|Kill Points
|1 per kill
|1st
|12
|2nd
|9
|3rd
|7
|4th
|5
|5th
|4
|6 - 7th
|3
|8 - 10th
|2
|11 - 15th
|1
|16- 20th
|0
The Apex Legends Global Series will continue with its Autumn Circuit, with qualifiers starting on October 5. The Playoffs commence on December 19.