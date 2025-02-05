Apex Legends adds new ‘Arsenal’ system similar to Warzone’s loadouts

Apex Legends is adding a new feature in Season 24 reminiscent of the loadout system in Call of Duty’s battle royale hit Warzone, with new weapon Arsenals switching up how you will play the game completely.

Each season of the Apex Games provides fresh content for players, whether it’s new Legends to play as, a new map, or anything in between.

However, there’s no new character this season, as instead, the team at Respawn are focused on changes that will impact the entire player base – and Arsenals will do just that in Season 24.

Here’s what we know about the new Arsenal system, and it will feel familiar to those who have played Warzone before.

What are Arsenals in Apex Legends?

In short, Arsenals are used in Apex to pick up a weapon of your choosing, and letting you deck it out in with attachments you want.

Arsenal stations are located across the map in every POI, and are visible to see on the HUD, so you can make strategic decisions when dropping in or rotating to be close to an Arsenal station and get exactly what you need.

With the goal of “taking the guessing game out of looting,” Respawn explained: “By providing more deterministic access to weapons, players will get more choice in their loadouts.

“We want our players to be able to use the guns that they want, the guns that they’re comfortable with, and be empowered to make quick decisions, if ammo is running dry, or maybe the situation calls for a different engagement range.”

Respawn

We all know the pain of looting after dropping in and struggling to find a weapon that is strong enough or that you really like, so this will definitely help to mitigate that situation.

Elsewhere in Season 24, we’ve seen a number of Legends tweaked to add some variance to the meta, including assault legends being given big buffs.

Not only that, but all weapons have been buffed too, which will significantly cut time-to-kill in all scenarios, with more details in the full Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes.