Apex Legends adds Double XP to finish Battle Pass before Season 7 - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment are adding double XP to Apex Legends, so that players can complete their Season 6 Battle pass before Season 7 starts, after they shortened it by a week.
Season 7 was initially due to start on November 10, as the battle pass ‘days remaining’ had indicated for the majority of the current season.
However, only 3 weeks out, Respawn changed the date to November 4, unannounced, leaving players somewhat confused about the amount of time they had left to finish all their battle pass levels.
Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier apologized for the lack of communication on the matter, and assured players that they were working on a Double XP period to give players a boost and a chance to get the battle pass completed before it changes to Season 7.
When is Apex Legends Double XP?
The Double XP week is due to start on Thursday, October 29, at 10AM PT (1pm ET / 5pm GMT), and run until the end of the Season.
Apex Legends Season 7 is on the horizon, which means a new Legend, new weapons and even a new map. So, here’s everything we know so far.
Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around.
Season 7 has been moved up a week, now starting on November 4, cutting your time short to complete the battle pass, if you’re still grinding through it.
The new Legend added to the roster, Horizon, will no doubt be the biggest talking point, but fans are eagerly awaiting the new map, Olympus, the vehicle, Trident, weapons, and more. So, here’s everything we know so far about what Season 7 could have in store.
Rampart joined the party in Apex Legends Season 6, but the countdown is on to Season 7.
Apex Legends Season 7 legend
Horizon is set to become the new Legend in Season 7, joining the roster after her teasers in the Firing Range and most recently in the Ascension trailer. However, Respawn hasn’t as of yet confirmed her abilities, but the trailer showcased a fantastic peek into her skills which will no doubt be a great way to secure the win against your enemies.
The map is bright and highly saturated, full of pink and red-hued trees, lush grass, and gigantic sprawling architecture that will make for a refreshing change from the already fantastic maps available to players in the past.
The Trident, a hovercraft-style vehicle appears throughout the new Ascension trailer
We have also been treated to a new peak at the Trident; a new vehicle that seems to resemble a hovercraft and can take multiple passengers. This is sure to be a fantastic addition to the arsenal of options available to players in how they traverse the map and get that edge over their enemies.
The official Apex Legends website also confirms Clubs are arriving, which as of now are only described as being a way to “find like-minded players, build a community, and rise together.” It will be interesting to see how these Clubs are developed and what it will mean for those that are in them.
Apex on Steam
With the launch of Season 7, Apex Legends will become available for the first time on Steam, with even greater news: player progress will carry over if you were playing on Origin before. Playing on Steam in Season 7 will also give players special Valve-inspired gun charms. This is a fantastic addition for those who like to utilize Steam as their centralized hub for their gaming.
New weapon type: Gadgets
It has also been suggested that a new weapon type – Gadgets – are also set to appear in Apex Legends in the future.