Apex Legends adds Double XP to finish Battle Pass before Season 7 - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 is on the horizon, which means a new Legend, new weapons and even a new map. So, here’s everything we know so far.

Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around.

Season 7 has been moved up a week, now starting on November 4, cutting your time short to complete the battle pass, if you’re still grinding through it.

The new Legend added to the roster, Horizon, will no doubt be the biggest talking point, but fans are eagerly awaiting the new map, Olympus, the vehicle, Trident, weapons, and more. So, here’s everything we know so far about what Season 7 could have in store.

Apex Legends Season 7 legend

Horizon is set to become the new Legend in Season 7, joining the roster after her teasers in the Firing Range and most recently in the Ascension trailer. However, Respawn hasn’t as of yet confirmed her abilities, but the trailer showcased a fantastic peek into her skills which will no doubt be a great way to secure the win against your enemies.

Data miners have, however, provided us with a clear indication of what Horizon’s abilities will be like, one being Gravity Lifts, which we got a teaser of in-game.

Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn also previously treated fans to a small look at the new map, Olympus, via an Instagram Apex Legends effect. With the release of the Ascension trailer on October 28, however, we get a broader view of this stunning map.

The map is bright and highly saturated, full of pink and red-hued trees, lush grass, and gigantic sprawling architecture that will make for a refreshing change from the already fantastic maps available to players in the past.

Olympus is a city in the sky, but it has changed drastically from how it looked before disaster hit it.

Apex Legends buffs in Season 7

In the case of Legend changes, the Respawn team regularly tweaks a few things at the start of each season – be it cutting down a cooldown on a certain ability or giving a legend a brand new passive.

Pathfinder has already been confirmed to be getting a buff in the near future, and it makes sense that this would come in Season 7.

Respawn have now also confirmed that Mirage and Rampart will be getting buffs in the new Season, though haven’t given any details on what exactly they will be yet.

New vehicle: The Trident

We have also been treated to a new peak at the Trident; a new vehicle that seems to resemble a hovercraft and can take multiple passengers. This is sure to be a fantastic addition to the arsenal of options available to players in how they traverse the map and get that edge over their enemies.

Season 7 introduces clubs

The official Apex Legends website also confirms Clubs are arriving, which as of now are only described as being a way to “find like-minded players, build a community, and rise together.” It will be interesting to see how these Clubs are developed and what it will mean for those that are in them.

Apex on Steam

With the launch of Season 7, Apex Legends will become available for the first time on Steam, with even greater news: player progress will carry over if you were playing on Origin before. Playing on Steam in Season 7 will also give players special Valve-inspired gun charms. This is a fantastic addition for those who like to utilize Steam as their centralized hub for their gaming.

New weapon type: Gadgets

It has also been suggested that a new weapon type – Gadgets – are also set to appear in Apex Legends in the future.

Reliable data miner Shurgtal pointed out that there is in-game code for Gadgets and suggested that they could be things like smoke grenades that are non-combat throwable items. These haven’t appeared in-game during Season 6, and could be ripe for Season 7.

New weapon type. Gadget. I suspect that this is the mysterious fourth slot on the UI in the devstream, due to both the weapon enumeration and some non-localized strings. Speculation: Non-combat throwables, like Smoke Grenade? pic.twitter.com/fTaloSwhmX — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 28, 2020

As we approach the new season, we’ll keep this post updated with any claims from reliable lakers or just flat out confirmed changes from Respawn themselves.