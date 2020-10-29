 Apex Legends adds Double XP to finish Battle Pass before Season 7 - Dexerto
Apex Legends adds Double XP to finish Battle Pass before Season 7

Published: 29/Oct/2020 17:00

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Double XP
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment are adding double XP to Apex Legends, so that players can complete their Season 6 Battle pass before Season 7 starts, after they shortened it by a week.

Season 7 was initially due to start on November 10, as the battle pass ‘days remaining’ had indicated for the majority of the current season.

However, only 3 weeks out, Respawn changed the date to November 4, unannounced, leaving players somewhat confused about the amount of time they had left to finish all their battle pass levels.

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier apologized for the lack of communication on the matter, and assured players that they were working on a Double XP period to give players a boost and a chance to get the battle pass completed before it changes to Season 7.

When is Apex Legends Double XP?

The Double XP week is due to start on Thursday, October 29, at 10AM PT (1pm ET / 5pm GMT), and run until the end of the Season.

The exact start time for Apex Legends Season 7 is not confirmed yet, though the usual time is either 10AM or 8AM PT.

Grenier also previously said that there would be a slight ‘retune’ the Season 7 battle pass, but didn’t go into details about what exactly that would mean.

Season 7 starts on all platforms on November 4.

What’s coming in Apex Legends Season 7? Horizon, Olympus, Trident, more

Published: 28/Oct/2020 16:43 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 18:42

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends Olympus with the Season 7 logo
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is on the horizon, which means a new Legend, new weapons and even a new map. So, here’s everything we know so far.

Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around. 

Season 7 has been moved up a week, now starting on November 4, cutting your time short to complete the battle pass, if you’re still grinding through it.

The new Legend added to the roster, Horizon, will no doubt be the biggest talking point, but fans are eagerly awaiting the new map, Olympus, the vehicle, Trident, weapons, and more. So, here’s everything we know so far about what Season 7 could have in store. 

Rampart with her minigun in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Rampart joined the party in Apex Legends Season 6, but the countdown is on to Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 legend

Horizon is set to become the new Legend in Season 7, joining the roster after her teasers in the Firing Range and most recently in the Ascension trailer. However, Respawn hasn’t as of yet confirmed her abilities, but the trailer showcased a fantastic peek into her skills which will no doubt be a great way to secure the win against your enemies.

Data miners have, however, provided us with a clear indication of what Horizon’s abilities will be like, one being Gravity Lifts, which we got a teaser of in-game.

Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Our first look at Horizon in-game in Apex Legends.

Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn also previously treated fans to a small look at the new map, Olympus, via an Instagram Apex Legends effect. With the release of the Ascension trailer on October 28, however, we get a broader view of this stunning map.

The map is bright and highly saturated, full of pink and red-hued trees, lush grass, and gigantic sprawling architecture that will make for a refreshing change from the already fantastic maps available to players in the past.

Olympus is a city in the sky, but it has changed drastically from how it looked before disaster hit it.

Titanfall 2 multiplayer map Angel City on Psamanthe.
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is moving to Olympus on Psamanthe in Season 7

Apex Legends buffs in Season 7

In the case of Legend changes, the Respawn team regularly tweaks a few things at the start of each season – be it cutting down a cooldown on a certain ability or giving a legend a brand new passive. 

Pathfinder has already been confirmed to be getting a buff in the near future, and it makes sense that this would come in Season 7. 

Respawn have now also confirmed that Mirage and Rampart will be getting buffs in the new Season, though haven’t given any details on what exactly they will be yet.

New vehicle: The Trident

a new vehicle called the trident that looks like a hovercraft is shown in the new ascension trailer
YouTube: Apex Legends
The Trident, a hovercraft-style vehicle appears throughout the new Ascension trailer

We have also been treated to a new peak at the Trident; a new vehicle that seems to resemble a hovercraft and can take multiple passengers. This is sure to be a fantastic addition to the arsenal of options available to players in how they traverse the map and get that edge over their enemies.

Season 7 introduces clubs

The official Apex Legends website also confirms Clubs are arriving, which as of now are only described as being a way to “find like-minded players, build a community, and rise together.” It will be interesting to see how these Clubs are developed and what it will mean for those that are in them.

Apex on Steam

With the launch of Season 7, Apex Legends will become available for the first time on Steam, with even greater news: player progress will carry over if you were playing on Origin before. Playing on Steam in Season 7 will also give players special Valve-inspired gun charms. This is a fantastic addition for those who like to utilize Steam as their centralized hub for their gaming.

New weapon type: Gadgets

It has also been suggested that a new weapon type – Gadgets – are also set to appear in Apex Legends in the future.

Reliable data miner Shurgtal pointed out that there is in-game code for Gadgets and suggested that they could be things like smoke grenades that are non-combat throwable items. These haven’t appeared in-game during Season 6, and could be ripe for Season 7.

As we approach the new season, we’ll keep this post updated with any claims from reliable lakers or just flat out confirmed changes from Respawn themselves.