Apex Legends adding Warzone-like map feature in Season 10

Apex Legends’ World’s Edge is going to undergo some pretty significant changes in Season 10, and some eagle-eyed fans have spotted what appears to be cable cars.

With the current Apex Legends season soon coming to a close, many of the game’s players are looking ahead to Season 10: Emergence.

While the new Legend (Seer) and the Rampage LMG will headline the latest update, Respawn also gave fans a sneak peek at a number of map changes that will be coming to World’s Edge. In fact, we already know that Train Yard, Refinery, and Sorting Factory will all receive some major tweaks.

Although details have been rather scarce, that hasn’t stopped eagle-eyed fans from delving into the current footage and official screenshots. Arguably one of the most exciting additions to World’s Edge appears to be the introduction of cable cars.

These new features could drastically shake up the way players traverse their surroundings, while also adding another layer of verticality to fights.

Apex Legends cable cars spotted in Season 10

Looks like we'll be getting some form of cable cars on World's Edge 👁️ pic.twitter.com/EZJiNG7opP — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 20, 2021

As we mentioned earlier, Sorting Factory will be receiving a lot of changes in Season 10. If the early leaks from Shrugtal are to be believed, then this popular POI will be submerged in lava. This obviously makes it rather difficult for players to navigate when looking for loot or fighting enemy squads.

In order to make this area easier to navigate, it looks like Respawn has introduced a cable car system that players can use to safely cross the gigantic pool of lava below. While we only have a screenshot to go off of, there looks to be a total of two cable cars.

Players will likely need to duke it out to access this new feature, especially since they will likely give squads a decent vantage point to beam enemy players.

We’ll likely see the cable cars in action when Respawn drops the Season 10 trailer, but for now, the picture above is all we have to go off of.