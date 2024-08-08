Apex Legends accidentally nerfed Mirage in a big way in Season 22

Mirage has been nerfed in a pretty big way in Apex Legends Season 22, and it’s all thanks to the new health bars that you see above enemies.

Over the last few years, plenty of Apex Legends fans have called for a game-changing update to address some massive issues in the battle royale. Well, Season 22 has gone some way in scratching that itch.

On top of getting a new map – E-District – the seasonal update has also seen aim assist finally being nerfed, as well as a rework of some legend abilities. Crypto is able to go invisible now and fully off the grid when using his drone, for example.

Article continues after ad

Even though Mirage wasn’t officially touched in the new patch, his Life of the Party ultimate has been silently nerfed. Why? Well, its because of the new Battle Sense health bars that appear above players.

As JHallballer0 showcased, when Mirage pops his ultimate and joins a band of decoys, the real one will be given away by the health bar. Shooting the fake Mirages will see them disappear, but he’s now much easier to identify. He “sticks out like a sore thumb,” according to the player.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m not even a Mirage main nor do I even like to fight a good one during his ult but that’s absolutely wack,” one fan said. “Yet another reason why Battle Sense is a terrible feature,” another added.

Some argued that it doesn’t need addressing as it falls in line with how Mirage has always been. “Why does the health bar matter, the damage numbers that have existed since launch day also tell you which one’s real” one asked.

Article continues after ad

“It would make sense that they didn’t add the health bar to the decoys because they are fake,” another argued.

It remains to be seen if Respawn will address it themselves in any way.