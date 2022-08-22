Apex Legends 2.03 update patch notes: Vantage changes, skins fixed, more

Respawn Entertainment just rolled out a minor Apex Legends update on August 22, addressing a number of key gameplay issues while also tweaking Vantage just days after her arrival.

Hot off the heels of Apex Legends Season 14, Respawn has already deployed a follow-up patch. While the former introduced a range of new content and of course, a new Legend in Vantage, the latter is more of a minor update looking to resolve a handful of smaller problems.

Immediately shooting up to the ranks to become the most-picked Legend, overtaking the likes of Wraith and Octane, Vantage has been dominant in the early stages of Season 14. Thus, two small adjustments have been made in the August 22 update to bring her down a notch.

Although it’s a minor patch, there’s still a few key changes to keep in mind. So before you drop back in, be sure to brush up on all there is to know about the August 22 Apex Legends update.

Vantage changes & key Apex Legends bug fixes

Arguably most important in the August 22 update are the two changes to Vantage. Just weeks after her debut with the Season 14 patch, the character has already had rapid fixes rushed out the door.

Namely, her Spotter’s Lens Passive ability, which provides a bullet drop indicator for long-distance targets, will no longer stop functioning after a respawn.

Moreover, a quirky interaction with KO Shields and her tactical (double) jump has been fixed. Moving forward, Vantage should be able to benefit from a KO Shield when knocked in mid-air while using this extended jump ability.

Rounding out the “highlights” from the August 22 update, Respawn pinpointed two bugs that were stamped out. First, weapons in Arenas should be more consistent when it comes to upgrades moving forward. Over the past few weeks, players were occasionally facing difficulties here, so expect a smoother process once this update is installed.

Last but not least, the Seer Heartthrob and Rampart Wastelander skins will no longer crash your game when collecting a banner. Always handy.

Full Apex Legends August 22 patch notes

Below are the full Apex Legends August 22 patch notes as we understand them at the time of writing. We’ll be sure to update you here should any further changes be highlighted in the near future.

August 22 patch