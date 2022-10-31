All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 15: Rampage, Mastiff, R99

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Apex Legends Season 15 brings a number of weapon buffs and nerfs in the game’s latest major update, with changes coming for the Mastiff, Rampage LMG, and more.

The full patch notes for Season 15, Eclipse, were revealed on October 31.

Respawn Entertainment has shaken up the crafting rotation, with the Havoc and p2020 returning to floor loot, and being replaced by the M600 Spitfire and Peacekeeper.

Gold weapons for the season ahead will include the R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW – making them among the strongest setups you can find across the various Apex Legends maps.

Respawn Entertainment The Mastiff has experienced some heavy changes in Apex Legends Season 15.

For the full list of weapon buffs and nerfs, check out the balance changes below:

Apex Legends Season 15 buffs and nerfs: Weapon changes

Crate Rotation

Mastiff returns to the floor

RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds

Gold Weapon

R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW

Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]

Added to floor loot and crafting bundles

Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]

Rarity tier increased to legendary

Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout

Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]

Damage reduced by 1 when equipped

Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Crafting Rotation

M600 Spitfire enters the crafter

Peacekeeper enters the crafter

Havoc returns to the floor

P2020 returns to the floor

Rampage LMG

Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop

Removed heat decay over time

Rampage & Sentinel

Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired

Mastiff

Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5

Widened blast pattern

Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11

Projectile growth reduced

Reload can now be canceled with ADS

RE-45

Damage increased from 12 to 14

Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%

L-Star

Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern

Stow animations adjusted to better match timings

Volt SMG

Reduced projectile speed

Increased projectile gravity

Triple Take

Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35

Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75

R99

Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25

Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28

Peacekeeper

Projectile growth reduced

For more information on Apex Legends Season 15 – from a first look at the new map to a full run through of the patch notes – check out our Apex Legends news hub.