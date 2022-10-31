All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 15: Rampage, Mastiff, R99

Apex Legends Season 15 brings a number of weapon buffs and nerfs in the game’s latest major update, with changes coming for the Mastiff, Rampage LMG, and more.
The full patch notes for Season 15, Eclipse, were revealed on October 31.
Respawn Entertainment has shaken up the crafting rotation, with the Havoc and p2020 returning to floor loot, and being replaced by the M600 Spitfire and Peacekeeper.
Gold weapons for the season ahead will include the R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW – making them among the strongest setups you can find across the various Apex Legends maps.
For the full list of weapon buffs and nerfs, check out the balance changes below:
Apex Legends Season 15 buffs and nerfs: Weapon changes
BALANCE UPDATES
Crate Rotation
- Mastiff returns to the floor
- RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds
Gold Weapon
- R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW
Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]
- Added to floor loot and crafting bundles
Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]
- Rarity tier increased to legendary
- Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout
Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]
- Damage reduced by 1 when equipped
Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Crafting Rotation
- M600 Spitfire enters the crafter
- Peacekeeper enters the crafter
- Havoc returns to the floor
- P2020 returns to the floor
Rampage LMG
- Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop
- Removed heat decay over time
Rampage & Sentinel
- Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired
Mastiff
- Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5
- Widened blast pattern
- Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11
- Projectile growth reduced
- Reload can now be canceled with ADS
RE-45
- Damage increased from 12 to 14
- Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%
L-Star
- Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern
- Stow animations adjusted to better match timings
Volt SMG
- Reduced projectile speed
- Increased projectile gravity
Triple Take
- Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35
- Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75
R99
- Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25
- Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28
Peacekeeper
- Projectile growth reduced
