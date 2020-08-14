All Apex Legends Season 6 map changes revealed for World's Edge

In addition to the new character and other content coming to Apex Legends, Season 6: Boosted will also be introducing a plethora of map changes for World's Edge.

Apex Legends Season 6 is just around the corner and Respawn Entertainment have already unveiled a lot of the new content that's on its way, including all of the changes to the "revamped" World's Edge map.

Advertisement

Aside from freshening things up, Respawn Design Director, Jason McCord, explained that these changes present “an opportunity to improve the overall flow and experience of playing the map.”

In general, they’ve stopped the train, removed Mirage Voyage, and added a bunch of button-activated blast walls. As for specifics, here’s how they’ve changed or added to the map’s points of interest.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCUXdRb5abU

Train has been stopped

The train is no longer running, so it has instead been split up around the map and its various pathways have been cluttered with some loot and train cars. This is hoped to make some of those previously open locations now have the cover and equipment necessary to encourage gunfights and rotations.

Launch Site

West of The Dome, where there once was an open lava field, the Launch Site features a gargantuan rocketship overlooking four large control rooms with tons of loot and catwalks.

While we still don't know for sure what's going to happen beyond S6, there's speculation that Respawn could add a new map as early as next season, and many believe this will be the very same rocket ship that gets all the Legends there.

Advertisement

And, to make rotations more interesting, a nearby tunnel has been added through the cliff in the direction of The Tree.

Countdown replaces Drill Site

Goodbye Drill Site, hello Countdown. A fortress, control rooms, and a deep pit filled with loot. Countdown is another Hammond Robotics facility addition, featuring a giant pit in the middle that can be opened up to access higher-tier loot.

However, with this reward also comes great risk: without gaining control over all sides of the location, the pit can turn into a trap if any enemy teams happen to see you entering it.

Advertisement

Countdown also includes three of the aforementioned blast walls, which can be raised to provide additional cover for whichever team has set up shop there.

Staging

Smaller than the first two major changes, Staging is an area located to the east of Harvester and it brings loot at a lower vantage point — encouraging interesting, mobile fights that take advantage of the stopped train cars for cover.

Survey Camp & Skyhook Cut Through

Rotations, rotations, rotations. In the spirit of adding flexibility to the map’s movement options, a new tunnel has been drilled through the cliff between Survey Camp and Skyhook. There are loot and miscellaneous cover in there, so it should make for some interesting routing decisions.

Lava Fissure Geyser

In addition to the geyser north of The Dome, a new one has been added just south of Lava Fissure. Developers expect that this will help teams out by “making crossing the deep sulfur river a bit easier.”

All of these changes should do wonders in terms of revitalizing the second Apex Legends map, but are intrinsically directed at fleshing out gameplay possibilities for teams. The new loot locations open up drop spots while the novel mechanics, like blast walls, can influence spots teams to feel more comfortable holding down.

But the most interesting adjustments come in the additions of various new paths and cover, which will enable squads to adapt to the ring more fluidly and experiment with options to get to safety with some action along the way.

You will be able to enjoy these map changes and all of the other new content when Apex Legends Season 6: Boosted launches on Tuesday, August 18 at 1 AM ET.