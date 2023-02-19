Albralelie makes bold Apex Legends meta prediction for Season 16

Apex Legends Season 16 hasn’t been out for two weeks, and players are still scrambling to find the optimal three Legend meta. ALGS player Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith gave his own interpretation of the new meta on Twitter.

A new Apex Legends season is still in its infancy, and players are looking to find the optimal compositions. TSM ALGS player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen took to Twitter to point out how players should start picking up Seer in their matches and that the Legend is still overpowered. Fellow pro player Albralelie responded with his own take on the character and gave his prediction for the coming Apex Legends Season 16 pro and casual meta.

Albralelie explained how the new changes to Seer bring down his playability, specifically on World’s Edge, and that the new meta will see Bloodhound played more.

Albralelie predicts scan meta 3.0 for Season 16

The ALGS pro pointed out that with the new changes to Bloodhound, his Ultimate now has ravens fly toward the nearest enemy on the map and is on a short cooldown, which will bring incredible value to professional teams.

Albralelie said his new meta-composition prediction is Bloodhound, Bangalore, and Valkyrie. The latter two characters have been staples in pro play for many seasons.

While scan metas aren’t new to Apex Legends, they have been prevalent in professional play and casual play off and on for years, fans may have to find a new distinction for it this time around. With the introduction of Season 16, the Legends classification has changed slightly, and Bloodhound is in the Recon class.

Fans of ALGS and casual players will have to tune into the start of the second split of the pro season to see what meta compositions teams have come up with. The competition starts sometime in March.