Albralelie leaves FaZe Clan after one ALGS split, plans Apex Legends role swap

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

TSM star Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith has left the hyped FaZe Clan project in Apex Legends after just one ALGS split. After testing the IGL waters, the fragger wants to go back to what he does best for Split 2.

FaZe Clan’s arrival into Apex Legends with ex-TSM heroes Albralelie and Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona, alongside young gunner Greg ‘SlurpeeG’ Sabia, was the hyped roster shuffle ahead of ALGS Year 3.

However mediocre performances in Split 1 in North America, including missing out on LAN, has seen the team fracture and part ways. Albralelie is the casualty of the roster shuffle, with the first-time IGL but long-time professional parting ways with FaZe Clan ahead of Split 2.

Article continues after ad

It was a mutual decision made by the team, and one Albralelie is content with given the team’s results.

“I massively appreciate them ever taking a risk on me in the first place for my first ever split IGL’ing and I wish it could’ve been better but there’s no changing the past,” Albralelie said on December 26.

“I can’t say I performed well during my first split of IGL’ing however I can say that I learned a lot about not only myself but what kind of team I want to be a part of and where I fit into any team.

Article continues after ad

“What I realized was that I don’t want to IGL, I just wanted to not be treated like my head is empty. Mutual respect is a huge thing for me and I’m just not okay with being genuinely talked down to or treated like I’m lesser than you just because you lead me in a video game.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

EA Albralelie has competed since day one in Apex Legends, and doesn’t plan on stopping after his FaZe Clan stint.

There was no bad blood between the trio either, who competed under the ‘ASS’ banner for a number of months before joining FaZe Clan.

“One of the most mature teammates I’ve had in all my years competing,” Snip3down said. “We learned a ton and I wish you nothing but the best my man, excited for your future, passion levels are immaculate.”

Article continues after ad

With all that being said, Albralelie is looking for a new team for Split 2 in a fragging position. He’s confident in his skills, and still has the drive to keep improving.

However he is taking a small professional break before the first ALGS LAN ⁠of 2023 — held in London in February ⁠— and won’t be substituting for teams in the interim.

“I didn’t qualify [for LAN] and It wouldn’t sit right with me to attend when I haven’t earned it. I appreciate all the love I got during this split and I promise to be the best version of myself in the next one.”

Article continues after ad

Albralelie will be hot property in an open market for ALGS Year 3 Split 2, especially in North America which has seen organizations like Cloud9, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports depart the scene.