Aceu thinks Mad Maggie is “not good for the game” in Apex Legends Season 12

After watching the Defiance gameplay trailer, Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn revealed that he “hates” Mad Maggie and doesn’t think she’s “good for the game”.

After months of speculation, Respawn has finally revealed all of the content coming with Apex Legends Season 12.

With the new 9v9 Control Mode, huge Olympus map changes, and a host of free rewards to celebrate the game’s anniversary, Defiance is set up to be a season to remember.

However, despite all of these exciting additions, the most significant arrival is definitely that of the new Legend, Mad Maggie. Equipped with a fire drill Tactical and a giant wrecking ball, the majority of players are desperate to jump into the Outlands as the Rebel Warlord.

Unfortunately, Apex Legends streamer aceu is less impressed and has already revealed that he “hates” Mad Maggie.

Aceu “hates” Season 12 Legend Mad Maggie

On February 1, aceu decided to watch the Apex Legends Defiance gameplay trailer on stream and express his opinion on the new Legend Mad Maggie.

As soon as she made an appearance on screen, aceu revealed that he “hates” the character, and believes that her Riot Drill Tactical is “not good for the game”.

Its obvious aceu thinks that the devs should stick to making Legends that don’t have a damage Tactical, especially one that can be fired through a wall to force enemies out of cover.

Not only that, he picked up on the fact that Maggie is another Legend with an x-ray Passive, an element of her kit that he believes is “not good” or fun to play against.

While aceu hasn’t tried out Mad Maggie’s kit in-game just yet, it’s clear he’s not impressed with her abilities and thinks they will have a negative impact on the game.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see if she establishes herself as a meta pick in the long term.

All new characters at popular at the start, but not all of them manage to hold onto their popularity, especially if they receive nerfs shortly after their release.