Aceu sparks debate with solo queue only idea for Ranked in Apex Legends

Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has sparked a debate by suggesting that Ranked should be solo queue only.

While standard Apex Legends matches are perfect for the majority of the community, some players prefer to test out their skills in a more competitive environment.

That’s exactly what the Ranked mode is designed for, with players being pit up against opponents of a similar level with an opportunity to ascend the tiers.

Unfortunately, a lot of pros, streamers, and players alike have pointed out glaring issues with Ranked including lack of demotion, three stacks, and no meaningful rewards.

In response, aceu has suggested that the true fix for Apex Ranked would be making the mode solo queue only.

Aceu reveals how to fix Ranked in Apex Legends

Taking to Twitter on April 4, aceu decided to reveal what he thinks is the solution for fixing Apex Legends Ranked, and it seems to have sparked a debate within the community.

Simply calling for “solo queue only” Ranked matches, aceu believes Duos and Trios should be removed.

Without a doubt, this would prevent certain players from being carried and potentially improve matchmaking as two & three stacks wouldn’t be able to dominate lobbies.

However, it would remove a lot of flexibility for players looking to group up with friends and may make the mode less popular.

the true fix to apex ranked is to make it solo queue only. but y’all not ready for that conversation — brandon (@aceu) April 4, 2022

Aceu’s tweet received mixed reactions from the community with a lot of players calling out the statement as a “W take”. Despite this, others believe it would “kill a lot of collaborative content” and make it harder for premade groups to practice.

Either way, there’s no denying that it would likely lead to a more balanced Ranked experience, but it would definitely come at the expense of some fun for a lot of squads.