Aceu explains why he quit Apex Legends for Valorant

After taking a long break from Apex Legends, Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn explained why he quit the game and decided to play Valorant instead.

With over 2.7 million followers on Twitch and just under 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube, aceu is one of the biggest personalities in the Apex Legends community.

Whether it’s his highlight reel trickshots, impressive zipline movement, or god-like Wraith gameplay, aceu’s Apex content is never boring.

However, in late July, the talented FPS player decided to stop playing Respawn’s battle royale and instead, jump into Valorant.

At the time, viewers were confused about why he decided to change his main game, but now he’s returned to Apex, and he’s finally revealed why he quit.

Aceu explains why he stopped playing Apex Legends

After a month and a half of playing primarily Valorant, aceu returned to Apex on August 30 for his first taste of Season 14.

However, it was during his September 13 stream two weeks later that he spoke about why he stepped away from Apex for such a long time.

Talking about his attitude towards the game, aceu revealed that “sweating” every single match and attempting to play at his best at all times “ruined” Apex for him.

While attempting to “impress” his audience, he forgot that you “don’t have to sweat your balls off 24/7”, so it ended up with him not having any fun on Apex.

On top of this, the arrival of Kings Canyon into the map rotation in Season 14 was likely another reason for aceu’s long break.

He’s made it very clear in the past that he dislikes the map and with him recently describing the state of Ranked as “terrible”, it’s easy to see why he opted to play Valorant.

However, it’s great to see aceu back in the Outlands and fingers crossed he doesn’t get burnt out again in the near future.